Model alleges sexual harassment by ride app driver, police deny any wrongdoing

Investigations into the sexual harassment allegations by a model and actress against a ride app driver in Bengaluru have shown that the victim has lodged a false complaint, Karnataka Police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old model, who is also a dubbing artist, had complained Rapido service bike rider Manjunath Tippeswamy and named the company in her complaint.

The model claimed that she had booked a bike bearing register number KA 51 H 5965 on Rapido to reach home after work from Jakkur to Babusaabpalya in Bengaluru at about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday. During the ride, Tippeswamy, 25, had behaved vulgarly with her, she alleged.