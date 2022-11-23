Palam Murders: Were the murders pre-planned?

After the arrest of Keshav, who allegedly killed his entire family, including his grandmother, father, mother, and sister, at their home in Delhi's Palam area, the police are now trying to find out if the murders were planned or they were committed in a fit of rage, sources said.

The victims have been identified as Keshav's grandmother Deewana Devi, his father Dinesh, his mother Darshana, and his 18-year-old sister Urvashi.

Keshav (25), who is reportedly a drug addict, was recently discharged from a rehabilitation center.

"He used to come to the house whenever he needed money. He mostly used to stay out. He was also in jail for some time in connection with an ATM robbery case," said one of the neighbors.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the screams of Keshav's family members alerted some relatives and neighbors after he went on a stabbing spree.