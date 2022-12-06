Delhi: 3-yr-old murdered, body found in Uttar Pradesh

The accused along with the child had gone missing from the Chitra Vihar Jhuggi area near east Delhi's Preet Vihar on November 30. A case of kidnapping was registered at the Preet Vihar police station and during the investigation, efforts were made to search both the children in the nearby area and places where the alleged boy could stay but no clue could be found, said a police officer.

"On Tuesday, information was received from the accused's uncle that he (the accused) has come to Delhi and presently is with him at his residence in Jagatpuri. Thereafter, a police team was sent to the location and the accused was taken into custody," said Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

"On questioning, he (accused) revealed that he left the child in a sugarcane field at Meerut. Thereafter, a team was sent to Meerut on the instance of the accused boy but the local police of Incholi police station had already discovered a dead body without head and limb. The head was also found nearby and it was informed by the local police that the corpse has been shifted to the local mortuary," the police officer added.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation of the case is in progress. The documents recovered from his house ascertained his age to be above 18 years. Further investigation is in process and legal action is being taken," said the officer.