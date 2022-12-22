'Sexual predator' British-Indian doctor loses sentence appeal bid

A former Indian-origin family doctor in the UK has lost a bid to challenge his 12-year jail sentence for committing sexual offenses against women patients between 1983 and 2018.

Krishna Singh, 73, from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was convicted earlier this year of 54 offenses, involving 47 women, including a rape victim, teenagers, and pregnant women.

Singh's lawyers had sought to challenge the sentence but permission for an appeal to proceed was not granted by a judge.

"The court is not satisfied exceptional circumstances are justifying the extension sought," a judge at the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh said on Wednesday.