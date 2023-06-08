UP courtroom murder accused has 2 cases against him

Vijay Yadav, 24, resident of Sultanpur Sarki village under the Kerakat police station limits of Jaunpur, passed B.Com four years ago. He had been living in Lucknow for the last three months and worked as a plumber during this period in the state capital.



Earlier, after completing his education, he went to Mumbai where he worked as a daily wager. The son of a farmer, he is the second of four siblings.



According to his father Shyama Yadav, he went to Lucknow three months ago with another youngster of the area, returning home after a month and then paid subsequent visits to his village every fortnight.