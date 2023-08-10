Woman murdered by husband, brothers-in-law in Delhi; body dumped in forest

A woman was brutally murdered by her husband and brothers-in-law in Delhi, after which the accused, who have been arrested, dumped the body in a forest in Fatehpuri Beri area, a top police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Sweety, while the accused are Dharamveer, her husband, and the two brothers-in-law,Arun and Satyawan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a PCR call was received on August 5 regarding the recovery of an unidentified female dead body in the forest near the Jheel khurd border.

"Despite earnest attempts to identify the deceased, her identity remained unknown initially," explained the DCP.

After thorough efforts involving technical and manual surveillance, suspicious movement of an auto-rickshaw at around 1.40 a.m. on the night of August 4-5 was identified.