Charred body of woman found on Hyderabad outskirts

The charred body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, police said.

Unidentified persons poured petrol and set afire the body in an open area near Srinivasa Colony late on Thursday night.

Police said they received the information around midnight that a woman’s body was burning. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy, while an investigating team gathered clues.