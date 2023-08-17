Another coaching student in Kota commits suicide

Another coaching student has committed suicide in Kota, taking the death toll to 21 in the last eight months and four alone in August.

Valmiki Prasad Jangid's body remained undiscovered for about 10 hours. The 18-year-old was preparing for IIT exams.

The reasons for the suicide have not been ascertained yet.

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Monday night, but they received information police received only at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.