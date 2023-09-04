Indian-American Charged in $13 Mn Tech Scam Targeting Over 7000 Victims

A 40-year-old Indian-American has been arrested in connection with a technical support scam that targeted more than 7,000 victims in the US.

Manoj Yadav of Clifton in New Jersey, defrauded victims -- consisting mainly of small business owners and the elderly -- of more than $13 million, US Attorney Philip R Sellinger announced on Thursday.

He was charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and appeared before US Magistrate Judge Jose R. Almonte in Newark federal court on Thursday.

"The defendant and his conspirators are alleged to have misled their numerous victims into thinking that they were a legitimate technology support company affiliated with a major software company," Sellinger said.