Man Arrested for Stealing Rs 1 Crore Golden Kalash During Jain Religious Event in Delhi

A golden kalash worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from a Jain religious event near Red Fort, Delhi, on 3rd September during the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’.
The accused, Bhushan Verma, disguised as a Jain priest, was identified and arrested from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The religious event is set to conclude on 9th September, and police have increased security at the venue to prevent further incidents.
A man was alleged to have stolen a golden urn worth Rs 1 crore from a Jain religious event held at a park near the Red Fort in Delhi on 3rd September. Police reportedly nabbed the accused, named Bhushan Verma, from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as of Monday.
As per reports, the incident took place on 3rd September during the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’, a religious event ongoing for 10-days, starting from 28th August. The accused blended well with the devotees wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta but was not one of the Jain community. There are ongoing charges against the man, as per sources.
‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’ also known as ‘Paryushana Parva’ is one of the most important festivals of Jains. It is a festival of repentance and forgiveness which falls in the month of Shravana and Bhadra. Fasting and different religious activities are carried during the 10 days. Jain monks give up walking during chaturmas and reside at a particular place lecturing on various religious subjects during paryushana. The festival signifies the cleansing of accumulated karma of the previous year and develops control over accumulating new karma.
The gold urn was studded with diamonds and rubies and held significant religious sentiments. The items belonged to the businessman Sudhir Jain, who bought it everyday to perform rituals. Mr. Jain alleged that the thief took advantage of the crowd and stole the valuables.
The accused was spotted on CCTV posing as a Jain priest and stealing the valuable item. He left the venue amid the crowd but was captured by the camera. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the event.
The officials scanned the CCTV footage from every angle to trace the suspect. The man was then identified and arrested with the help of the CCTV footage, as stated by the officials.
The religious event was halfway through and is scheduled to conclude on 9th September. The missing pot was an important part of the daily rituals performed at the event. Police have increased the security at the venue to avoid any such incident in the future.
