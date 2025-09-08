Man Arrested for Stealing Rs 1 Crore Golden Kalash During Jain Religious Event in Delhi

A man was alleged to have stolen a golden urn worth Rs 1 crore from a Jain religious event held at a park near the Red Fort in Delhi on 3rd September. Police reportedly nabbed the accused, named Bhushan Verma, from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as of Monday.

As per reports, the incident took place on 3rd September during the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’, a religious event ongoing for 10-days, starting from 28th August. The accused blended well with the devotees wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta but was not one of the Jain community. There are ongoing charges against the man, as per sources.