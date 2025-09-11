CBI extradites wanted criminal Munawar Khan from Kuwait

New Delhi, Sept 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday successfully extradited Munawar Khan, a fugitive wanted for defrauding public sector banks.

Munawar Khan is a wanted criminal in multiple cases of forgery and cheating and was under the lens of global agencies after red corner notice. He was brought back to the country by the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait.

The investigative agency coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL Channels.

Munawar Khan was escorted by a team of Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on Thursday. He was earlier geo-located in Kuwait through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Kuwait.