Raman Raghav: The Serial Killer Who Terrorized in the Shadows of 1960s Bombay

The fear spawned stories that claimed he possessed supernatural abilities. Some said he could change his form into a cat or a parrot and disappear from the scene. The streets were patrolled by over 2,000 policemen and locals in an attempt to track down the killer, but nothing seemed to work. The person behind the crime seemed as mysterious as his acts.

As per reports, Raman was tall, well-built, and hailed from Tamil Nadu, with only a few years of schooling. Nothing was known about his childhood or family, making him a nomadic man with no roots. He was once arrested as a suspect in the murders but was later released owing to a lack of evidence.

However, a second round of murders began yet again in 1968. Fate stepped in when the man was spotted lurking near a crime scene by a sub-inspector from Investigating Officer Ramakant Kulkarni’s team. Raghav was then taken into custody for the second time, as he matched the description given by survivors. He did not say a single word for the first two days of interrogation. But on the third day, when an officer asked him what he wanted, he answered almost instantly, saying “Murga” (chicken). He further demanded a prostitute, which he himself remarked would not be permitted for someone in police custody. He then asked for hair oil, a comb, and a mirror.