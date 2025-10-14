Mother Jumps to Death after Killing Twins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 14: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her two children and then died by suicide by jumping off a building in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in Padmanagar under the limits of Balanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate late on Monday night.

The woman, identified as Sai Lakshmi, allegedly killed her two-year-old twin children by strangling and then jumped to death from third floor of an apartment building where they were residing.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

According to police, Sai Lakshmi hailed from Nuzvid in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. She was reportedly depressed over the illness of the twin children (a girl and a boy).

Police suspect that the frequent quarrels between husband and wife over the health problems of their children led to the incident.

Preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the children were having some health issues since their birth. The boy was having difficulty in speaking and was undergoing speech therapy at a hospital. The girl too was falling ill frequently.

There used to be frequent quarrels over this between Anil Kumar and his wife Lakshmi.