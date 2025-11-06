‘Head, Both Hands Severed’: Dismembered Woman’s Body Found in Noida

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Panic gripped Noida’s Sector-108 area on Thursday morning after the mutilated body of a woman was recovered from a drain under the jurisdiction of Sector-39 police station.

The horrific discovery revealed that the woman’s head and both hands had been severed, and the body was found unclothed.

Upon receiving information, local police and forensic teams rushed to the spot and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination. The victim’s identity remains unknown.

Additional DCP of Noida, in a video shared on his official X handle, said that the body was recovered from a drain following information received by police.