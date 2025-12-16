Who Is Nick Reiner? Son Arrested in Rob Reiner Murder Case

Key Points
The LAPD arrested Nick Reiner for the alleged murder of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.
Nick has faced troubles in the past with drug and alcohol abuse, and a turbulent relation with his father.
In 2016, Rob and Nick released a semi-autobiographical film “Being Charlie” loosely based on Nick’s history with substance abuse.
The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) have arrested Nick Reiner, on suspicion of the murders of Rob and Michele Renier. Rob Reiner was a Hollywood legendary director-actor, and was found murdered along with his wife at their LA home on Sunday, December 14, 2025.
The couple raised three children together: Nick, Romy and Jake. Nick, 32, was arrested by the LAPD on Sunday night, and is being held in Los Angeles County jail. He is currently being held without bail, although LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell earlier informed in a press conference that Nick was being held at a $4 million bail. The case will be presented before the LA County District Attorney’s office later on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 where prosecution will take place.
See Also: From Partition to Victory Day: The Birth of Bangladesh Through War and Resistance
Earlier, allegations arose around his involvement in the double homicide, however the police had not named any suspects. Nick Reiner has faced severe depression, anxiety and homelessness in his past, and also spoken publicly about it.
Rob Reiner and his family attended Conan O’Brien’s dinner party on Saturday night, December 13, 2025. It was revealed by an attendee later that Nick got into an argument with Rob. It is not known what the argument was about, but it led to an alarming situation at the party.
See Also: Bondi Beach Shooting: Heroic Bystander Who Disarmed Gunman Praised as an “Australian Hero”
Nick and Matt Elisofon co-wrote the screenplay for a film in 2015 - Being Charlie. The film, directed by Rob Reiner, was about an LA teenager who was involved in substance abuse and had a difficult relationship with his father. The film was released in 2016, and it was a semi-autobiographical film loosely based on Nick’s problems with drug abuse and his relationship with his father Rob.
Ahead of the release of the film, the Reiner family had openly discussed Nick's troubles with substance abuse. Nick had been in and out of rehab multiple times, trying to cope up with his problem. The death of the legendary director-actor has put the Hollywood world in shock, and tributes have poured in from all over the US. Prominent public figures and celebrities such as Barack Obama, Ben Stiller, John Cusack and Elijah Wood, among others, have shared their condolences.
Suggested Reading: