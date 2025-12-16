Who Is Nick Reiner? Son Arrested in Rob Reiner Murder Case

The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) have arrested Nick Reiner, on suspicion of the murders of Rob and Michele Renier. Rob Reiner was a Hollywood legendary director-actor, and was found murdered along with his wife at their LA home on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The couple raised three children together: Nick, Romy and Jake. Nick, 32, was arrested by the LAPD on Sunday night, and is being held in Los Angeles County jail. He is currently being held without bail, although LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell earlier informed in a press conference that Nick was being held at a $4 million bail. The case will be presented before the LA County District Attorney’s office later on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 where prosecution will take place.