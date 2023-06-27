Educators: Education system needs to educate teens about drug abuse and vaping

Highlighting that schools need to be more proactive, Anju Kish said, “A lot of schools hold the misconception that hosting and conducting sessions on drugs or alcohol resistance sends a message that there is already a problem with the students. This perspective is flawed and we need to have mandatory preventive conversations within schools.”

The second recommendation is to effect changes in the school curriculum. Anju Kish said, “In schools, we should definitely have a subject which we can call Coping Skills or Life Skills. Such a subject would help children deal with the various issues that they face including peer pressure and emotional stress. The subject can provide tools that will enable the child to tackle such issues in a healthy manner thereby reducing the likelihood of resorting to drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism,”

The third recommendation is to institutionalise a structured and robust counselling program across schools. Highlighting this recommendation, Dr Sudheendra Huddar said, “There is a need for preventive interventions that can be carried out by school counsellors or even parents. But such interventions need to be structured and implemented across schools in our education system. Education Boards need to devise the framework and guidelines within which schools can have regular and comprehensive conversations about substance abuse and its harmful effects with students.”

Dr Pallavi Rao added, “Ratio of counsellors to children has to increase. A mandatory 45 minute session per child in high school and even in higher institutions should be implemented which would alleviate any issues or concerns that the child might be experiencing. Again a PTM (Parent-Teacher Meetings) discussion has to go beyond academic grades and include discussions around mental health and resilience. In India, we view children as marks generating machines while we need to recognise them as a person evolving into an adult, a potential employee, or a potential entrepreneur.”