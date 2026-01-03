Two Arrested in UP for Throwing a Six-Year-Old Girl Off a Roof; Victim’s Family Alleges Rape

The Sikandrabad police in Uttar Pradesh arrested two suspects following a dreadful incident that occurred in Bulandshahr district. The woman was allegedly raped and thrown off a roof by two assailants named Raju and Veeru. She succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall, resulting in her untimely death.

A prompt investigation was initiated to look into the matter, which led to the identification of the two assailants. They were later arrested by the Sikandrabad police after a brief scuffle. The horrifying incident sparked outrage after the victim’s family alleged that she was raped before being thrown from the rooftop.

The victim’s father filed a complaint regarding the incident. Police formed three specialised teams to track down the suspects’ whereabouts. The police received a unanimous tip-off about their location, which led to an encounter between the police and the two suspects involved.

Dr. Tejveer Singh, SP, Bulandshahr, stated that the suspects suddenly opened fire. “When the police team attempted to intercept them in the industrial area, the accused opened fire,” Singh said.

He further added that the police fired back in self-defence, injuring the suspects in their legs. The suspects were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment for their bullet injuries. The encounter took place in Kanwara.

"The father suspects the two youths raped the child before throwing her from the roof," Dr. Singh added. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to verify the allegations of sexual assault on the six-year-old victim.

During preliminary questioning, both suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. Dr. Singh said, “we are awaiting the medical reports to add relevant sections to the FIR, and further legal action is underway.”

