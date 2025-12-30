Confessed to killing 20 people during the 1990s Kashmiri Pandit exodus but never faced any conviction. Who is Bitta Karate?

Farooq Ahmed Dar, alias Bitta Karate, remains one of the most controversial and disturbing figures linked to the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s. Despite openly admitting on camera to killing around 20 people, he has never been convicted for those crimes.

Bitta Karate earned his nickname due to his proficiency in martial arts; some accounts suggest he held a brown belt. He was born in 1973 in the Guru Bazar area of Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley.

He was among the first wave of Kashmiri youth to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in 1988 to receive arms training. Entering militancy at a young age, he quickly rose as an enforcer of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). During this period, he became a feared figure among Kashmiri Pandits and acquired the grim title “Butcher of Pandits.”

The targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits were systematically launched in January 1990, amid escalating insurgency and the beginning of the community’s mass migration from the Valley. Local newspaper Aftab published a press release asking Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir, reflecting the atmosphere of fear and chaos. At the centre of this violence was Bitta Karate.