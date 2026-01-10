Bihar Woman Killed Under Suspicion of Practicing Witchcraft

A 35-year-old woman was lynched in Bihar’s Nawada district after being accused of practising witchcraft, in an incident that has once again drawn attention to the persistence of superstition-driven violence in the region. The victim, Kiran Devi, was beaten to death on 9 January 2026, in Rajauli, near the Jharkhand border.

Reports state that the assault was triggered by the illness of a child in a neighbouring family. Despite doctors diagnosing the child with a brain-related medical condition, rumours spread in the locality that the illness was caused by “black magic” allegedly practised by Kiran Devi.

Family members said a group of neighbours attacked her with sticks, bricks and iron rods after branding her a witch. Two other women from her family were also assaulted when they tried to intervene.

All three injured women were initially taken to a sub-divisional hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries and heavy blood loss, doctors referred them to the district Sadar hospital. Kiran Devi, however, succumbed to her injuries en route. The two other women remain under treatment.