Delhi Crime Branch Busts Nigerian Drug Network: 2 Arrested, ₹5 Crore of Drugs Seized

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has dismantled an international drug syndicate operated by Nigerian nationals, leading to the seizure of cocaine and MDMA drugs valued at approximately ₹5 crore.

The operation was carried out by the WR-II unit of the Crime Branch as part of its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

The team recovered 418 grams of cocaine and 925 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA and arrested two foreign nationals from different parts of the national capital, a police statement said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch stated that it had been closely monitoring a drug trafficking network active in Delhi.

Acting on specific intelligence received on December 2, 2025, officials were informed that a Nigerian national named Frank, previously involved in NDPS cases, had resumed supplying psychotropic substances in South Delhi.

A team led by Inspector Akshay Gahlaut, under the supervision of ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP Harsh Indora, IPS, conducted technical and manual surveillance as the suspect kept changing locations across South and South-West Delhi.

Following sustained efforts, the team traced and arrested Frank Victus from Delhi, recovering 418 grams of cocaine and 910 MDMA tablets from his possession.