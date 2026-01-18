Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooter Arrested in Delhi, Linked to Public Shooting, Arms Distribution

Key Points
A shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang was arrested in Delhi in connection with a public shooting in Rajasthan and arms distribution.
The accused allegedly demanded an extortion amount of ₹4 crore from a businessman and opened fire at the complainant's residence and later at the complainent himself, after he refused to pay the extortion money.
This follows the recent arrest of two other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection to a public shooting outside a gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.
A wanted shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has been arrested in New Delhi in connection with several cases involving extortion, armed attacks and illegal supply of weapons in Rajasthan. The announcement was made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on 18 January 2026. The operation was in coordination with Rajasthan Police on January 16.
According to officials, a team of the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch apprehended a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, identified as Pardeep Sharma alias Golu, aged around 23 years and a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Officials said that in March 2025, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly demanded an extortion amount of ₹4 crore from a businessman living in the Jawahar Nagar area of Ganganagar, Rajasthan. When the businessman refused to pay the extortion money, Golu reportedly opened fire at the complainant's residence to intimidate him. Subsequently, in May 2025, Golu, along with his associates, allegedly fired shots at the businessman.
In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Rajasthan. In that case, accused Golu and his associates were arrested by the Rajasthan Police. After being released on bail, the accused allegedly continued his criminal activities and began supplying arms and ammunition to other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
Police said that later, four members of the gang were arrested with a large quantity of arms and ammunition. In this connection, another FIR was registered, wherein the accused, Golu, was identified as the key supplier of the recovered weapons and ammunition. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch.
An AGS team, led by Inspector Krishan Kumar, worked under the close supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad and DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora to develop intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the accused.
On 16 January 2026, acting on specific inputs and in coordination with the Rajasthan Police, a raid was conducted in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, during which the suspect Golu was apprehended.
The accused was apprehended in connection with an FIR dated 31 December 2025, registered under Sections 308(2), 308(4), 308(5), 111(6), 111(7) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rai Singh Nagar Police Station in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.
Following sustained interrogation, his role in the criminal cases was found to be suspicious, after which the Rajasthan Police took custody of the accused for further investigation. Officials said he remains in contact with the gang and was working as an active member in the Rajasthan region.
This follows the arrest of two other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on 16 January 2026, in connection to a public shooting outside a gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on January 14.
Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav and Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma led the team that carried out the arrest. There was a reported shootout during the operation where one suspect and one officer were injured. The two suspect were reportedly tasked with the shooting by Bishnoi’s second-in-command, Randeep Malik.
January 14 saw another shooting by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in East Delhi, where a businessman was reportedly targeted for protection money.
Inputs from IANS
[DS]
Suggested Reading: