Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooter Arrested in Delhi, Linked to Public Shooting, Arms Distribution

A wanted shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has been arrested in New Delhi in connection with several cases involving extortion, armed attacks and illegal supply of weapons in Rajasthan. The announcement was made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on 18 January 2026. The operation was in coordination with Rajasthan Police on January 16.

According to officials, a team of the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch apprehended a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, identified as Pardeep Sharma alias Golu, aged around 23 years and a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that in March 2025, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly demanded an extortion amount of ₹4 crore from a businessman living in the Jawahar Nagar area of Ganganagar, Rajasthan. When the businessman refused to pay the extortion money, Golu reportedly opened fire at the complainant's residence to intimidate him. Subsequently, in May 2025, Golu, along with his associates, allegedly fired shots at the businessman.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Rajasthan. In that case, accused Golu and his associates were arrested by the Rajasthan Police. After being released on bail, the accused allegedly continued his criminal activities and began supplying arms and ammunition to other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.