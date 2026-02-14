Class 11 Student Assaulted in Multiple Cars in Bhopal: Two Accused Arrested; SIT Investigates Allegations of Blackmail and Pressured Conversion
Key Points:
Police arrested two accused after a Class 11 student in Bhopal alleged sexual assault, blackmail using a recorded video and pressure for religious conversion.
Four vehicles used in the crime were seized, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to examine evidence and possible additional victims.
A head constable was suspended for allegedly leaking case information, while investigators continue tracing the missing mobile phone and digital records.
Bhopal witnessed a horrible crime as a Class 11 student was allegedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed. She has also reported the authorities for alleged forced conversion by the accused. The victim filed a case on 2 February 2026, following which the police arrested two men in the case and seized four vehicles used in the crime. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to examine the case for further details and to determine if there were any such cases before.
The police arrested the prime accused, Ausaf Ali Khan, on 3 February 2026, and the alleged accomplice, Maaz Khan, was also taken into custody on 8 February 2026 at Kohefiza Police Station. The case is being investigated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.
A four-member SIT has been formed considering the seriousness of the allegations; it will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankita Khatrakar. The team will investigate to establish the possible sequence of events and find out the involvement of other people. The investigation is further directed towards examining if there were other targeted victims, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinav Chauksey.
The four cars seized by the police include a Mahindra Thar and an SUV, which were used during the assaults. The SUV was recovered later from a village in Sehore district. There were even accusations of the assault being filmed through a mobile phone, which is yet to be traced, with officials suspecting it to have been discarded outside the state.
Allegations of assault and blackmail
The minor student got acquainted with Ausaf Ali through a mutual friend, and with time the relationship grew closer. Later, she was invited for a drive and then taken to a secluded area, where she was assaulted inside a vehicle. As per reports, the incident was recorded from outside the car by Ausaf Ali’s friend, who owns a gym in the town, and the footage was later used to threaten her.
The accused reportedly demanded a sum of ₹1,00,000 in exchange for not circulating the video. The victim could pay only ₹40,000, following which she was repeatedly threatened and assaulted. There are even charges of sending objectionable messages, which were later recovered by the investigators, and alleged pressure for religious conversion.
Another shocker in the case came when authorities discovered the alleged links of head constable Gyanendra Divedi with one of the accused, Maaz Khan, who was posted at the same police station. He was found to be leaking sensitive information related to the case, leading to his suspension. The inquiry is ongoing as officials are verifying digital records and financial transactions.
(SY)
