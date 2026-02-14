Class 11 Student Assaulted in Multiple Cars in Bhopal: Two Accused Arrested; SIT Investigates Allegations of Blackmail and Pressured Conversion

Allegations of assault and blackmail

The minor student got acquainted with Ausaf Ali through a mutual friend, and with time the relationship grew closer. Later, she was invited for a drive and then taken to a secluded area, where she was assaulted inside a vehicle. As per reports, the incident was recorded from outside the car by Ausaf Ali’s friend, who owns a gym in the town, and the footage was later used to threaten her.

The accused reportedly demanded a sum of ₹1,00,000 in exchange for not circulating the video. The victim could pay only ₹40,000, following which she was repeatedly threatened and assaulted. There are even charges of sending objectionable messages, which were later recovered by the investigators, and alleged pressure for religious conversion.

Another shocker in the case came when authorities discovered the alleged links of head constable Gyanendra Divedi with one of the accused, Maaz Khan, who was posted at the same police station. He was found to be leaking sensitive information related to the case, leading to his suspension. The inquiry is ongoing as officials are verifying digital records and financial transactions.

(SY)