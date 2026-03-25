Gurugram Nurse Murder: 23-Year-Old Victim Dies After Husband, a Lab Technician and Drug Addict, Murders Her with an Anaesthesia Overdose

The Gurugram police stated that the murder was orchestrated by the accused using his knowledge of medicines. Arun Sharma was apprehended by the Gurugram police following the investigation.

The investigation further revealed that the couple crossed paths while working at a private hospital. They tied the knot in November 2025. However, their life turned tragic after Kajal discovered her husband’s addiction, which he had kept secret from her.

India Today reported that Kajal discovered Arun’s secret just days after their wedding. The accused was addicted to heroin, a morphinan opioid drug, and had hidden his addiction from his wife. The police added that the discovery of his drug addiction could have led to tension between the couple.

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The Gurugram nurse murder has raised concerns over the rising cases of violence due to drug addiction and substance abuse. As per official data from the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, more than three crore people in India consume cannabis products, and around 25 lakh individuals suffer from cannabis addiction and are entirely dependent on it. The data further states that more than 2 crore people use opioids, and over 70 lakh people need assistance for their substance abuse.

The Gurugram nurse murder is currently undergoing further investigation to determine any other motive the accused might have had prior to overdosing the 23-year-old victim.

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