Drunk Constable Shoots Delivery Driver at Point-Blank Range While Hurling Casteist Abuses in Dwarka

Key Points
A 21-year-old delivery agent was shot dead by a Delhi Police head constable in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan after a late-night argument.
The bullet passed through the victim’s chest and injured his friend, who remains hospitalised but stable.
Family members allege casteist abuse and targeting over being from Bihar; police have arrested the accused and begun an investigation.
A 21-year-old food delivery worker was shot dead and his friend injured on 27 April 2026 after a head constable fired at them from point-blank range in Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area. The officer reportedly used his service weapon while hurling casteist abuses in a drunken state following an argument with the victim.
The incident took place around 2am in Rawata village, where a group of friends had gathered following a birthday celebration of a two-year-old child. According to police accounts, some attendees were waiting on the road for transport when the accused, identified as Neeraj, approached them from across the street and objected to their presence.
During the confrontation, the argument escalated and Neeraj allegedly opened fire at close range. The victim, identified as Pandav Kumar, was seated on a motorcycle when he was shot in the chest. The bullet passed through his body and struck his friend Krishan, who was sitting behind him, in the abdomen.
Both men were rushed to hospital. Pandav was declared dead on arrival, while Krishan is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable. Police said they will record his statement as part of the investigation.
Eyewitnesses and family members have alleged that the altercation took a hostile turn after the group was identified as being from Bihar. According to relatives, Neeraj used abusive language while questioning Pandav about his caste and reacted aggressively when Pandav stated his background.
“When Pandav said he was from Bihar, the officer abused him. My nephew asked if being from Bihar was a crime… that’s when the officer fired,” Pandav’s aunt alleged.
His mother also demanded justice, saying, “He was innocent and had gone to attend a birthday party. He was working hard to support the family. The accused should be given strict punishment.”
Pandav Kumar was the sole earning member of his family, which includes his parents and younger brother. His father, a labourer from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, said Pandav had left school after Class 10 and took up work to support the household. His mother is reportedly suffering from tuberculosis.
Following the shooting, the accused fled the scene. Police launched a search operation and arrested him later the same day near Rohtak. The service-issued Glock pistol used in the incident was recovered. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish the exact sequence of events.
Officials confirmed that the accused was posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell and had been part of the unit since 2019. He had joined the force as a constable in 2006 and was later promoted to head constable. Police sources said his service record had been clean prior to the incident.
Authorities noted that personnel in specialised units such as the Special Cell are often issued service weapons even while off duty due to the nature of their work, which requires constant readiness.
The incident has triggered protests from the victim’s family and local residents, who gathered at the police station demanding swift action and accountability. A senior officer said the accused has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. “The incident is unfortunate, and the police’s sympathy is with the victim’s family,” he remarked.
[DS]
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