Drunk Constable Shoots Delivery Driver at Point-Blank Range While Hurling Casteist Abuses in Dwarka

A 21-year-old food delivery worker was shot dead and his friend injured on 27 April 2026 after a head constable fired at them from point-blank range in Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area. The officer reportedly used his service weapon while hurling casteist abuses in a drunken state following an argument with the victim.

The incident took place around 2am in Rawata village, where a group of friends had gathered following a birthday celebration of a two-year-old child. According to police accounts, some attendees were waiting on the road for transport when the accused, identified as Neeraj, approached them from across the street and objected to their presence.

During the confrontation, the argument escalated and Neeraj allegedly opened fire at close range. The victim, identified as Pandav Kumar, was seated on a motorcycle when he was shot in the chest. The bullet passed through his body and struck his friend Krishan, who was sitting behind him, in the abdomen.

Both men were rushed to hospital. Pandav was declared dead on arrival, while Krishan is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable. Police said they will record his statement as part of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses and family members have alleged that the altercation took a hostile turn after the group was identified as being from Bihar. According to relatives, Neeraj used abusive language while questioning Pandav about his caste and reacted aggressively when Pandav stated his background.