Labour and Student Activists ‘Kidnapped’ by Delhi Police Allege Custodial Torture, Rights Violations—High Court Seeks Police Response

The detainees have since made detailed allegations of custodial violence. Shiv Kumar, a labour rights activist associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, alleged that he was blindfolded, beaten, and forced to record a false statement at gunpoint. He claimed that he was stripped, assaulted, and subjected to physical abuse, including being suspended upside down and beaten with a baton. Kumar also alleged that officers repeatedly questioned him about Vallika Varshri and accused him of links he denied.

Other detainees have described similar experiences. Rudra Vikram, a student activist associated with Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), alleged that he was stripped, beaten, and subjected to sexual assault during interrogation. He said he was forced into degrading acts and threatened with further violence if he did not cooperate. According to his account, he was also coerced into implicating other activists and was beaten when he failed to provide information about Varshri, whom he claimed not to know.

CASR and other organisations have alleged that several detainees were subjected to sexual violence, humiliation, and coercion. In one case, Manjeet Kumar, a worker associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was allegedly stripped, beaten, and subjected to caste-based abuse after officers identified him as Dalit. He was also reportedly forced into degrading acts and assaulted while in custody.

Other activists, including Gaurav, Kiran, Akshay, and Avinash, have also alleged physical assault and coercion. Some claimed they were forced to record statements, while others alleged threats of violence if they sought legal recourse. Rights groups have further claimed that individuals attempting to assist detainees, including those seeking to file habeas corpus petitions, were also targeted and threatened.

CASR has described the incidents as a “systematic pattern of abuse” involving illegal detention, torture, sexual violence, and intimidation. Ilakkiya, Kiran and Akshay had earlier been arrested in November 2025, while protesting against severe air pollution in Delhi at India Gate. They were released after a month-long detention.

The organisation has called for an independent judicial inquiry and action against officials found responsible, stating that such actions violate constitutional protections and international human rights obligations.

The People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) has also raised concerns, alleging that the activists were “disappeared” for a period and held incommunicado without access to legal counsel or family members. It further claimed that some detainees were forced to sign statements indicating that they had voluntarily joined the investigation, which lawyers argue may have been used to shield authorities from allegations of illegal detention and violations of due process.