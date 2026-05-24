How an Uttam Nagar Woman’s Complaint Led to Inspector Subhash Yadav’s Arrest and Rs 48.9 Lakh Recovery

The woman alleged that the officer involved was identified as Head Constable Ajay. According to her complaint, Ajay brought a packet from their vehicle into the house and placed it there. The officers then allegedly claimed that ganja had been recovered from the house and that a narcotics case would be registered against her. When she denied any involvement, they allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle the matter.

The woman further alleged that she objected to the amount and said she could not arrange that much money. She claimed that Ajay then called another person named “Subhash,” after which the alleged demand was reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Instead of paying quietly, she decided to approach higher authorities for help.

She approached the CBI and informed them about the entire incident. According to the complaint, Ajay later instructed her to pay Rs 5 lakh near the narcotics office in Dwarka Sector 16 and said the remaining amount could be paid later. After receiving the complaint, the CBI registered a case against Head Constable Ajay and other persons involved.

The agency then laid a trap for Ajay and asked the woman to contact him for the payment. When Ajay arrived to collect the money, the CBI allegedly caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part of the bribe payment.