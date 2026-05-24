How an Uttam Nagar Woman’s Complaint Led to Inspector Subhash Yadav’s Arrest and Rs 48.9 Lakh Recovery

A woman from Uttam Nagar alleged narcotics officers planted ganja in her house and demanded Rs 25 lakh to avoid a fake case.
The CBI trapped Head Constable Ajay while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh as bribe money.
During raids, the CBI recovered Rs 48.9 lakh from Inspector Subhash Yadav’s office room and later arrested him in the ongoing investigation.
A incident that happened in Uttam Nagar led to the arrest of Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Yadav, who was posted in the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged bribery case. The case became controversial when the CBI conducted a raid at his office and recovered Rs 48.9 lakh in cash from the narcotics office.
The case began on April 20, 2026, when a woman from Uttam Nagar alleged that officials from the narcotics department raided her house and claimed they found weed there. According to her complaint, the drugs were allegedly planted by the officers themselves. She said the officials forcibly entered the house, searched it, and threatened to send her to jail in a fake ganja possession case.
The woman alleged that the officer involved was identified as Head Constable Ajay. According to her complaint, Ajay brought a packet from their vehicle into the house and placed it there. The officers then allegedly claimed that ganja had been recovered from the house and that a narcotics case would be registered against her. When she denied any involvement, they allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle the matter.
The woman further alleged that she objected to the amount and said she could not arrange that much money. She claimed that Ajay then called another person named “Subhash,” after which the alleged demand was reduced to Rs 15 lakh. Instead of paying quietly, she decided to approach higher authorities for help.
She approached the CBI and informed them about the entire incident. According to the complaint, Ajay later instructed her to pay Rs 5 lakh near the narcotics office in Dwarka Sector 16 and said the remaining amount could be paid later. After receiving the complaint, the CBI registered a case against Head Constable Ajay and other persons involved.
The agency then laid a trap for Ajay and asked the woman to contact him for the payment. When Ajay arrived to collect the money, the CBI allegedly caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part of the bribe payment.
After Ajay’s arrest, the CBI searched the Dwarka Anti-Narcotics Cell office for further investigation. During the raid, investigators recovered Rs 48.9 lakh in cash from Inspector Subhash Yadav’s room inside the office. Reports stated that Yadav managed to escape during the raid and remained absconding for several days.
The CBI later arrested Yadav after questioning him. He was produced before the court, where the agency sought his custody for interrogation. The CBI told the court that there were multiple phone calls between Yadav and other officers during the raid and recovery of cash.
According to the agency, the investigation is now focused on Yadav’s alleged role in the bribery network and the source of the recovered money. Officials are also examining his assets and financial records. The CBI informed the court that further custody was required to recover mobile phones and investigate the money trail connected to the case.
Officials are now investigating whether the seized cash was linked to a larger extortion racket in which people were allegedly threatened with fake narcotics cases and asked to pay money. The investigation is still ongoing. In a recent update, Subhash Yadav’s bail plea was reportedly rejected by the court.
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