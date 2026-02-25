Cambodian Police Arrest Journalist for Reporting on Online Scam Centre

This story written by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on February 25, 2026.



Online journalist Hem Vanna was arrested on February 3 after posting a video report on an alleged scam compound in Cambodia. His arrest highlighted the growing number of journalists facing harassment for reporting on online scam centers in the country and the government’s crackdown efforts.

Scam centers are a well-established problem in Cambodia as organized crime networks create illegal scam offices and kidnap people — often migrant workers who they lure to the country under false promises of job opportunities — and force them to conduct elaborate online scams. The operations are especially insidious as they victimize both the scam targets and those who are forced to work as slaves under threat of torture or death. Cambodian officials have been working to crack down on the practice since it began attracting international attention in 2021.

On January 30, Hem Vanna, a publisher behind HVNN TV Online, posted a video report on a suspected online scam compound located near a police station in Poipet. Officials summoned him to the Poipet police station on February 3rd and accused him of “attempting to tarnish the reputation of the institution.”

In an interview with Kiripost news, Khun Dim, a colleague of Vanna, narrated their experience at the station. “We went together, and they accused us of our published reporting. They said we reported inaccuracies, saying that the building is not 100 meters but 700 meters away from the military police station,” he said.

Before his arrest, Vanna appealed to authorities not to threaten journalists, asserting that they serve as “a mirror of society” connecting leaders and citizens.

Vanna was charged under Articles 301 and 495 of the Cambodian penal code, which criminalize intercepting or recording private conversations and incitement. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Several civil society organizations signed a statement condemning Vanna’s arrest.