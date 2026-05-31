Ghaziabad Teen Murder Case: Main Accused Asad Killed in Police Encounter Over 17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan's Bakrid-Day Murder

Asad, the prime accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad after firing at police.
Surya Chauhan, a Class 11 student from Khoda Colony, was stabbed during a confrontation on May 28 and died during treatment the following day.
Police recovered a motorcycle and pistol from the encounter site, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other accused linked to the murder case.
On Saturday, May 30, 2026, in a dramatic turn of events, the main accused in the Ghaziabad teenager stabbing case died in a police encounter. The case relates to the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student in Ghaziabad, and the main accused was Asad, who has now been pronounced dead by the police.
The victim, Surya Pratap Chauhan, was a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad. He was stabbed during a confrontation on May 28, 2026. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later died during treatment on Friday, May 29, 2026.
According to police, Asad had been absconding since the murder, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest. Police teams were continuously conducting raids and search operations to trace him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said that police received information that Asad was planning to meet some associates in the Khoda area to collect money before fleeing. Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up barricades and launched a search operation across the locality.
“During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an aide. When the police attempted to intercept him, he opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, during which Asad sustained critical gunshot injuries. The injured Asad was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” Jaiswal said, as quoted by NDTV.
Police said they returned fire in self-defence, during which Asad was shot. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police recovered the motorcycle used by Asad as well as a pistol allegedly used in the firing. However, the second person accompanying him managed to escape, and a search operation is underway to trace him.
The murder case had sparked outrage in Ghaziabad. Following Surya's death, his family and several local groups staged protests demanding strict action against those responsible.
According to a complaint filed by Surya's elder brother, Yash, the incident took place near Sharma Dairy in Khoda Colony. He alleged that Asad attacked Surya with the intention to kill him. Police had earlier arrested three of the accused named in the FIR, while Asad remained on the run.
After news of the encounter emerged, Surya's mother demanded action against all those involved in her son's murder. She told ANI, "I have only seen the encounter of one person... But I want to see the picture of Asad. I will be satisfied after I see the picture. The encounter of others should also happen like this... Seven people did this to my son... Bulldozers should run over everyone's houses..."
Police said further legal proceedings are underway and efforts continue to arrest the remaining accused connected to the case.
[VP]
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