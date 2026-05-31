Ghaziabad Teen Murder Case: Main Accused Asad Killed in Police Encounter Over 17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan's Bakrid-Day Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said that police received information that Asad was planning to meet some associates in the Khoda area to collect money before fleeing. Acting on the tip-off, police teams set up barricades and launched a search operation across the locality.

“During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an aide. When the police attempted to intercept him, he opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, during which Asad sustained critical gunshot injuries. The injured Asad was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” Jaiswal said, as quoted by NDTV.

Police said they returned fire in self-defence, during which Asad was shot. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police recovered the motorcycle used by Asad as well as a pistol allegedly used in the firing. However, the second person accompanying him managed to escape, and a search operation is underway to trace him.

The murder case had sparked outrage in Ghaziabad. Following Surya's death, his family and several local groups staged protests demanding strict action against those responsible.