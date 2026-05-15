RTI Activist Murdered By Quarrying Mafia in Palghar While Investigating Illegal Mining

Right To Information (RTI) activist Atmaram Patil was allegedly lynched on 12 February 2026 while inspecting an illegal mining site in Virar East, in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The mob killing was reportedly carried out by members of a quarry mafia, triggering outrage over the growing nexus between illegal quarrying operations and the local administration.

Patil, who had spent years raising complaints against alleged illegal mining activities in Shirgaon and Gadgapada villages, was attacked on while accompanying revenue officials to a quarry site for inspection. Police said the activist and Circle Officer Prabhakar Patil had gone to the site after complaints regarding illegal stone quarrying and excavation were escalated through government grievance portals.

A group reportedly intercepted them near the quarry, vandalised their vehicle, dragged them out and assaulted them with sticks, iron rods and stones. Atmaram Patil died during the attack, while Prabhakar Patil sustained serious injuries and remains under treatment. The injured revenue officer later told police that the assailants assaulted him first before turning toward Atmaram Patil. A complaint stated that the attackers allegedly beat Atmaram with wooden logs and iron rods before crushing his head with stones near the quarry site.

The incident led to heavy police deployment in the Shirgaon area amid rising tension.

Police have so far arrested quarry owner Bhalchandra Patil, his son Pratap Patil and later Mahesh Patil, identified as a key accused. Officials said several others involved in the attack remain absconding.

According to police, previous disputes and repeated complaints regarding quarry operations appear to have contributed to the violence. Senior officers said the investigation is examining all angles, including illegal mining, prior enmity and whether the attack was pre-planned.