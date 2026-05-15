RTI Activist Murdered By Quarrying Mafia in Palghar While Investigating Illegal Mining

Key Points
RTI activist Atmaram Patil was allegedly beaten to death by suspected quarry mafia members during an inspection of an alleged illegal mining site in Virar East.
A revenue officer accompanying him was seriously injured after a mob attacked the inspection team with iron rods, stones and wooden logs.
The murder has triggered outrage across Palghar, with activists and residents raising questions about illegal mining operations, official inaction and the safety of whistleblowers.
Right To Information (RTI) activist Atmaram Patil was allegedly lynched on 12 February 2026 while inspecting an illegal mining site in Virar East, in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The mob killing was reportedly carried out by members of a quarry mafia, triggering outrage over the growing nexus between illegal quarrying operations and the local administration.
Patil, who had spent years raising complaints against alleged illegal mining activities in Shirgaon and Gadgapada villages, was attacked on while accompanying revenue officials to a quarry site for inspection. Police said the activist and Circle Officer Prabhakar Patil had gone to the site after complaints regarding illegal stone quarrying and excavation were escalated through government grievance portals.
A group reportedly intercepted them near the quarry, vandalised their vehicle, dragged them out and assaulted them with sticks, iron rods and stones. Atmaram Patil died during the attack, while Prabhakar Patil sustained serious injuries and remains under treatment. The injured revenue officer later told police that the assailants assaulted him first before turning toward Atmaram Patil. A complaint stated that the attackers allegedly beat Atmaram with wooden logs and iron rods before crushing his head with stones near the quarry site.
The incident led to heavy police deployment in the Shirgaon area amid rising tension.
Police have so far arrested quarry owner Bhalchandra Patil, his son Pratap Patil and later Mahesh Patil, identified as a key accused. Officials said several others involved in the attack remain absconding.
According to police, previous disputes and repeated complaints regarding quarry operations appear to have contributed to the violence. Senior officers said the investigation is examining all angles, including illegal mining, prior enmity and whether the attack was pre-planned.
Vasai tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad said the quarry under scrutiny had earlier been sealed following complaints. However, further complaints alleging continued illegal operations led authorities to send officials again for verification.
Gaikwad also announced that all mining permissions across Vasai taluka would now be audited and that strict action would be taken wherever illegal mining activities were detected.
According to revenue department data, Vasai taluka has 38 registered mines spread across several areas including Shirgaon, Chinchoti and Mandvi. Though 23 of these mines are officially listed as closed, residents have continued alleging illegal excavation and transportation activities during night hours.
Residents and activists alleged that illegal extraction of stone, sand and minerals had continued in the area despite repeated complaints to authorities. Locals claimed explosives and gelatin blasting were regularly used in violation of mining and environmental regulations, causing tremors and cracks in nearby homes.
Atmaram’s family alleged that he had been targeted for years because of his activism against quarry operators. They stated that Atmaram had survived previous attacks linked to his anti-mining activism and had documented alleged illegal blasting activities in the area over several years.
“My father had continued his fight against illegal mining mafias despite repeated intimidation and threats,” his son Hemant Patil said after the killing. He also questioned why the activist had been called to the quarry during the inspection and alleged that the attack was planned.
The Right to Information Federation, representing RTI activists, demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident and questioned why the activist had accompanied government officials during the inspection. Some activists also demanded accountability regarding whether proper entries were made in official inspection records.
The murder has also raised questions about the role of revenue officials and the lack of security during inspections involving mining disputes. Revenue department employees separately demanded enhanced protection for officials conducting field inspections.
[DS]
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