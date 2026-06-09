Not Even Safe in Death: Mortuary Worker Arrested For Taking Nude Photos of Dead Women in Karnataka Hospital

A MEDICAL ATTENDANT WORKING at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital in Karnataka has been arrested after he allegedly took photos of dead women with his phone inside the hospital's mortuary. The incident took place in the state’s Bidar region. The accused, identified as Munir Ahmed, was taken into police custody in June 2026.

The incident came to light when hospital authorities received credible information about the accused’s alleged misconduct and initiated an internal inquiry. When the accused’s phone was searched, nude photographs of the deceased women he took were uncovered. The accused has been employed at the hospital for several years.

After the internal inquiry and the subsequent search, the hospital's head of department Dr. Mosinul Haq filed a complaint at the Bidar New Town Police Station on May 25, 2026. The complaint alleged that during post-mortem examinations, Munir would remove the clothing of female corpses and use his mobile phones to take nude photographs of them. He had no legal or official allowance to do so, the complaint further says.

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Police Register Case and Launch Investigation

Police authorities acted on the complaint and arrested Munir. Following the complaint. A case was registered against him under Sections 301 (trespassing on burial places) and 62 (penalization of early criminal conduct before serious harm occurs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), noting it as a criminal offence.

Authorities say that the accused stored the illicit photos in his mobile phone with “malicious intent.”

Hospital authorities have strongly condemned the incident, terming it as a “serious breach of professional conduct, medical ethics and confidentiality.” They further maintained that this violation undermined the dignity of the deceased women and also violated the trust and sentiments of their families.

Police authorities say that an investigation has been launched to probe into this matter. They will be examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials say that further action will be initiated against the accused based on the findings of the investigation and the evidence collected during the probe.

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Law enforcement agencies are also investigating to assess whether the accused was working alone or he had associates in this crime. In addition, potential security and supervision lapses that allowed this illicit activity to continue undetected for years will also be examined.

Public Outrage Over Violation of Human Dignity

The incident has provoked a strong reaction in public, who have strongly condemned the act as a gross violation of human dignity. Social activists, legal experts, and members of the public have expressed outrage, describing the behavior as not only deeply unethical but also criminal. They have stressed that every individual deserves dignity, respect, and privacy even after death, and any violation of this sanctity must be dealt with strictly under the law.

The incident has also raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of monitoring and security mechanisms in sensitive hospital areas such as mortuaries and post-mortem rooms. Critics have called for stricter protocols, including enhanced surveillance, restrictions on mobile phone usage, and regular audits to prevent such violations in the future.