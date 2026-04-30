Hardoi School Principal Booked Under BNS and SC/ST Act After Viral Video of Her Shouting at Parents

As cited by India Today, Verma said, “I requested her to give me 15 days’ time, but she (Mishra) refused to listen.” She further alleged that the principal used harsh and abusive language towards her and even called her illiterate at one point.

In the video, Mishra is allegedly heard saying, “Strike their kids’ names from the register,” “bloody fool,” and “gawar (illiterate).” After the video went viral on social media, the principal received widespread backlash for her harsh language and behaviour towards the parents of a student. Several users on X raised concerns over the commercialisation of education and the abuse of authority.

While the investigation is still ongoing, a case has been lodged against Mishra under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with intentionally insulting or provoking someone in order to breach public peace.

In the apology video, Mishra claimed that the parents had admitted their younger child to the school and had been constantly pressuring her to reduce the fees. Meanwhile, Neelam Verma filed a complaint with the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: