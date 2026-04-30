Hardoi School Principal Booked Under BNS and SC/ST Act After Viral Video of Her Shouting at Parents

Key Points:
Hardoi school principal Mamta Mishra has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.
Mishra’s video of her shouting at parents went viral on April 24 after they allegedly asked her to reduce the school fees.
Controversy erupted after the video went viral sarking outrage over pricate school expenses and abuse of power.
A video of a school principal from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district went viral. In the video, private school principal-cum-manager Mamta Mishra was seen shouting and screaming at parents. Mishra repeatedly yelled “shut up” and “get out” at the parents of a student who had reportedly asked her to reduce the school fees.
The incident took place on April 24, 2026, and quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage over private school fees and expenses. In a recent development, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.
See Also: Maganoo Singh the Accused in the Roshan Khatoon Case was Granted Bail, Family Alleges Injustice
Hardoi Police released a statement on their X account stating that an “FIR has been registered at the relevant city police station under the appropriate sections. Statutory proceedings are underway.”
Following the incident, Mishra publicly apologised and said that she is willing to submit a written apology as well. She claimed that the situation escalated after the parents seen in the video allegedly created a ruckus on the school premises while demanding a reduction in school fees. Mishra added that the parents also behaved inappropriately with some of the teachers.
Neelam Verma, the parent seen in the video, stated that the argument began when she went to her daughter’s school, Sunbeam School, to pick her up. Verma said that her daughter, Alisha, studies in UKG and that they had already purchased all the required course material for her. However, the school later directed them to purchase additional notebooks reportedly worth ₹1,200.
As cited by India Today, Verma said, “I requested her to give me 15 days’ time, but she (Mishra) refused to listen.” She further alleged that the principal used harsh and abusive language towards her and even called her illiterate at one point.
In the video, Mishra is allegedly heard saying, “Strike their kids’ names from the register,” “bloody fool,” and “gawar (illiterate).” After the video went viral on social media, the principal received widespread backlash for her harsh language and behaviour towards the parents of a student. Several users on X raised concerns over the commercialisation of education and the abuse of authority.
While the investigation is still ongoing, a case has been lodged against Mishra under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with intentionally insulting or provoking someone in order to breach public peace.
In the apology video, Mishra claimed that the parents had admitted their younger child to the school and had been constantly pressuring her to reduce the fees. Meanwhile, Neelam Verma filed a complaint with the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: