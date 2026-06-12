Maharashtra Cyber Cell Books Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar Over Controversial Rs 370 Biryani Row

THE RECENT PRANIT MORE CONTROVERSY, which had the entire internet talking, has taken a surprising turn. On June 11, 2026, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others for allegedly disseminating obscene content on social media.

It all began with a Rs 370 biryani joke made by Jangra.

The video clip of Jangra sharing a story about a date with a woman instantly went viral after he stated that he was entitled to sexual favors because he had paid Rs 370 for a plate of biryani for her. The now-viral clip sparked widespread outrage on the internet against both Jangra and More, who were seen laughing at the joke, which many users described as "objectionable and obscene." Himanshu Jangra was later fired from his company, Starvik Design, following the controversy surrounding the joke.

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In a recent development in the Rs 370 biryani controversy, a case has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case has also been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against More, Jangra, Pawar, and other unidentified individuals present at the show for allegedly making obscene comments.

An official stated that the biryani comment made by Jangra "portrayed her in a derogatory manner and trivialised consent." They further alleged that the video clips were posted on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube with the intention of gaining profit. More, Jangra, and Pawar have been summoned for an inquiry before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Right after Himanshu Jangra's comments went viral, another clip featuring Dr Sejal Pawar emerged in which she was seen speaking disrespectfully about the deceased and even comparing the private parts of male cadavers. Following immense backlash, Pawar made her Instagram account private and removed personal information from her bio. Pawar later issued a public apology after her comments about male cadavers went viral and posted a video in which she said, "I had no idea that a two-month-old clip would become such a big issue." She added, "I am never going to justify this. I know it is my mistake."

Pawar further promised not to make such a mistake in the future and said, "Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye hain, toh I am sorry (If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry)."

Earlier, Pranit More also issued an apology, saying, "Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." More's apology received mixed responses. Internet personality Kusha Kapila responded to the controversy, saying, "Choosing to crack 'certain' jokes on women and hosting them on your channel IS A CHOICE. All of it IS A CHOICE. This, by the way, is not comedy!"

What was the Rs 370 Biryani controversy?

During one of Pranit More's crowdwork segments, Himanshu Jangra, a 23-year-old man, shared his experience of going on a date with a woman. He said that he had paid for a plate of biryani, which, according to him, entitled him to something in return.

"Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," said Jangra. At that moment, More was seen laughing at the joke. The remark soon became a nationwide topic of discussion, sparking debates about ethics, accountability, and jokes disguised as mindsets.

[VS]

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