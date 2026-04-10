“I Killed 99% of Ranveer Allahbadia’s Germs”: Samay Raina Blames Ranveer for India’s Got Latent Fallout

The stand-up comedy episode released on YouTube featured Raina sitting on stage, facing the audience and engaging them with humour and his witty comic timing. During the show, he explained the entire legal fiasco he dealt with, using comedy rooted in the very incident that led to the controversy. Some called his show honest, while others claimed it was an attempt to control the damage.

The show largely revolved around his experience during the controversy and the behind-the-scenes story of the joke that led to the India’s Got Latent controversy and caused widespread outrage.

Samay Raina and other guest judges came under fire after a clip of Allahbadia’s parents-and-sex joke received massive criticism. Raina revealed during his stand-up piece that Allahbadia had cracked that joke multiple times during the episode.

Following the controversy, the show was shut down and all the episodes were deleted from YouTube. He spoke about Allahbadia and said that it completely destroyed his mental health, adding, “usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh" (He knows meditation; I don't know anything at all.)”

Raina stated during his latest stand-up video, “Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne voh sawal 8 baar poocha tha (I swear on my mother, I’m telling you the truth. In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question 8 times.)” He further added that Allahbadia had also asked a lot of random questions, which even led him to say after watching the edit, “Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne (He’s said some really inappropriate things here.)”

He joked that after seeing the edited version of the episode, he decided to remove most of it and keep just one of Allahbadia’s jokes. The room erupted in laughter. Raina joked, “Toh mere POV se maine toh 99 per cent kitaanu maar diye the na yaar (So from my point of view, I had already killed 99% of the germs, right?)”

The comedian also shared how deleting the show from YouTube shattered him. He added that he had built the show with a lot of hard work, and the YouTube stats showed that it had at least 4 crore monthly visitors. During the live show, he also mentioned how the entire controversy affected him and his family. He also named people who had used the opportunity for free clout.

In November 2025, the top court directed Raina and four other comedians to raise funds for specially abled individuals following their insensitive remarks about people suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) during one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent. The order came after the Cure SMA Foundation claimed that the remarks made on the show were offensive and insensitive.

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