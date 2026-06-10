Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Joke from Pranit More's Stand-Up Show Sparks Online Outrage; Company Fires Himanshu Jangra, man behind the Joke

Key Points:
Himanshu Jangra's video from standup comedian Pranit More's show recently went viral.
Jangra's Rs 370 Biryani joke became controversial leading to his termination from his company Starvik design.
More apologised on his Instagram and wrote, "Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of ..laughing and moving on."
A VIRAL CLIP from a crowd work segment during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show has recently become the focal point of discussion on the internet.
The clip showed an audience member sharing his experience on a date, where he paid Rs 370 for the biryani the woman had ordered. The "370 Biryani" controversy began when the audience member, identified as 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, joked that he was entitled to receive something in return for paying the bill.
"Maine kaha, '370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga,'" said Jangra, while More laughed.
The controversial joke immediately went viral across social media, sparking strong outrage against both Jangra and More, who were seen laughing. In a recent development, Himanshu Jangra was fired from Starvik Design, where he worked as a web developer.
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Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvik Design, shared a clip on Instagram in which he stated that the company had conducted an internal inquiry into the matter. He added that team members described Jangra as "professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work."
"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," said Vishwakarma, confirming that Jangra had been terminated from the company.
Several social media personalities have shared the now-viral clip, calling out the mindset behind the "Biryani joke." They also criticised the stand-up comedian, with one user writing,
Pranit More is an Indian stand-up comedian and social media personality who rose to immense popularity after participating in Bigg Boss Season 19. Known for his stand-up performances, More had earlier worked as a radio jockey. He entered the television industry as a contestant on Bigg Boss in 2025.
The 35-year-old comedian was once called out by Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Various clips from More's stand-up routines had gone viral at the time, in which he took jibes at Khan's personal and professional life. The Sultan actor cautioned More and asked him not to go "beneath the belt" just for the sake of making people laugh.
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He said, "Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joki sahi nahi hai. Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don't think you should go beneath the belt."
His recent brush with controversy invited backlash over his complacent stance following Jangra's vulgar joke about a woman. More apologised on his Instagram, writing, “Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of ..laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part.” He further acknowledged his mistake and wrote, “I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning. Being called out when I get something wrong doesn’t make me smaller, but helps me grow.”
Himanshu Jangra was an audience member present at a stand-up show. His remark immediately went viral, prompting millions of netizens to reflect on the matter. Some users even defended Jangra, arguing that firing him over a joke was an extreme response, while others deemed it "necessary."
One user on X wrote, “This is how rape culture sounds when it is made comfortable. When it gets a stage and applause and a reel that goes viral. The man was not joking. He was announcing his worldview and testing how many people would co-sign it.”
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