Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Joke from Pranit More's Stand-Up Show Sparks Online Outrage; Company Fires Himanshu Jangra, man behind the Joke

A VIRAL CLIP from a crowd work segment during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show has recently become the focal point of discussion on the internet.

The clip showed an audience member sharing his experience on a date, where he paid Rs 370 for the biryani the woman had ordered. The "370 Biryani" controversy began when the audience member, identified as 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, joked that he was entitled to receive something in return for paying the bill.

"Maine kaha, '370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga,'" said Jangra, while More laughed.

The controversial joke immediately went viral across social media, sparking strong outrage against both Jangra and More, who were seen laughing. In a recent development, Himanshu Jangra was fired from Starvik Design, where he worked as a web developer.

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Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvik Design, shared a clip on Instagram in which he stated that the company had conducted an internal inquiry into the matter. He added that team members described Jangra as "professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work."

"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," said Vishwakarma, confirming that Jangra had been terminated from the company.

Several social media personalities have shared the now-viral clip, calling out the mindset behind the "Biryani joke." They also criticised the stand-up comedian, with one user writing,