Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Pushed to Death From Lohagad Fort Months Before ₹17 Crore Wedding, Fiancee Siya Goyal Arrested

Key Points:
Ketan Agarwal's death which was earlier ruled as an accident has taken a new shift as police claim that he was murdered by his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.
The police stated earlier that Ketan had fallen from a cliff while allegedly trying to take photographs.
Ketan's father claimed that, days before his son's death, he was allegedly attacked at the same spot but survived.
ON JUNE 18, 2026, Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal met a tragic fate when he fell from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. However, a recent development has revealed that the 26-year-old victim was murdered by his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).
The shocking case has taken the internet by storm after Agarwal’s death, which was initially believed to be an accident, turned out to be a well-planned murder. Police arrested Goyal and Chaudhary based on evidence such as CCTV footage, call records, and other findings.
Ketan Agarwal, the son of real estate businessman Vishal Agarwal, was a director in his family's real estate business. The victim and his fiancée were set to tie the knot in November this year, but fate had other plans for the couple.
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According to reports, Ketan Agarwal had gone to Lohagad Fort with two other people to celebrate the birthday of his bride-to-be. On June 19, 2026, police stated that Ketan had fallen from a cliff while allegedly trying to take photographs. He plunged nearly 400 feet into a valley and died. After a rescue operation lasting nearly three hours, his body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. The operation was led by Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Lonavala Police Station.
On June 23, 2026, police revealed shocking details, stating that the victim’s death was not an accident. Investigators claimed that Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the valley by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary. The crime was later staged as an accident. According to the initial investigation, Siya Goyal was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and was hesitant about marrying Ketan Agarwal.
Police added that this was not the first attempt to kill the victim. Ketan's father claimed that, days before his son's death, he was allegedly attacked at the same spot but survived. According to him, on June 14, 2026, Ketan and Siya had gone to the fort by themselves, where Siya allegedly pushed him. However, Ketan survived after grabbing onto a bush. “Fearing that the truth would be revealed, Siya shouted ‘snake, snake’ and then went and hugged him,” the victim’s father alleged.
The victim’s father became suspicious of Siya, claiming that she did not shed a tear after seeing her fiancé’s body. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “There was no sadness on her face, and that bothered us.” He further alleged that Goyal had been persistent about going to Lohagad Fort and had hidden Ketan’s passport when the couple was planning to travel to Bali for their pre-wedding trip.
Police have registered a murder case against both Goyal and Chaudhary. According to reports, the two have allegedly confessed to the crime; however, police have not yet confirmed this information.
[VS]
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