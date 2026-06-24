Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Pushed to Death From Lohagad Fort Months Before ₹17 Crore Wedding, Fiancee Siya Goyal Arrested

ON JUNE 18, 2026, Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal met a tragic fate when he fell from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. However, a recent development has revealed that the 26-year-old victim was murdered by his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).

The shocking case has taken the internet by storm after Agarwal’s death, which was initially believed to be an accident, turned out to be a well-planned murder. Police arrested Goyal and Chaudhary based on evidence such as CCTV footage, call records, and other findings.

Ketan Agarwal, the son of real estate businessman Vishal Agarwal, was a director in his family's real estate business. The victim and his fiancée were set to tie the knot in November this year, but fate had other plans for the couple.

See Also: Pune toddler rape-murder case: Oppn demands SIT probe, criticises Maharashtra Home Dept

According to reports, Ketan Agarwal had gone to Lohagad Fort with two other people to celebrate the birthday of his bride-to-be. On June 19, 2026, police stated that Ketan had fallen from a cliff while allegedly trying to take photographs. He plunged nearly 400 feet into a valley and died. After a rescue operation lasting nearly three hours, his body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. The operation was led by Inspector Dinesh Tayde of the Lonavala Police Station.

Ketan Agarwal murder: How did Ketan Agarwal die?