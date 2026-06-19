What Happened in the 1978 Ranga-Billa Case? The Kidnapping and Murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in Delhi

THE 1978 RANGA-BILLA CASE has returned to the headlines after more than four decades. The horrific kidnapping and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra once sent chills across the country. Years later, the fictional series Raakh, adapted from the real-life Ranga Billa case, has reignited memories of the day the two children lost their lives.

Amazon Prime Video’s Raakh is an eight-part series starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre that follows a crime investigation after the Chopra siblings are murdered in Delhi. The show is based on a real-life incident that shocked the entire country and is still remembered as one of the most brutal cases India witnessed in the 1970s.

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What is the 1978 Ranga Billa case?





It all began on August 26, 1978. Sanjay and Geeta Chopra were the children of Indian Navy officer Madan Mohan Chopra, who resided in the Officers' Enclave in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi. According to several reports, Geeta was 16½ years old, while her brother Sanjay was 14 years old.

The lives of the Chopra family were turned upside down on a single evening when their children left for a radio show. They were scheduled to participate in a programme called Yuva Vani on All India Radio (AIR) near Sansad Marg, New Delhi. The programme was set to begin at 7 p.m., and the siblings left their home at 6:15 p.m. The nightmare began when it was discovered that Geeta and Sanjay had never reached the radio station. Their father, Captain Chopra, reported them missing.

They were kidnapped for ransom by Kuljeet Singh, alias Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, alias Billa. Multiple witnesses came forward in the case thereafter. The vehicle used in the kidnapping was initially identified by Bhagwan Das, who claimed that he had heard noises coming from a mustard-coloured Fiat car. Das, who was on his scooter, further stated that he saw a girl and a boy having a scuffle with two people sitting in the front of the vehicle.



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