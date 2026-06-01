Nedumangad Child Murder: 18-Month-Old Boy Suffered 51 Injuries Before Death; Mother and Partner Arrested

In a shocking case from Kerala that has sparked public outrage, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Arshid, died on Friday, May 29, 2026. The case is from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, and the child had suffered around 51 injuries before his death. The accused in the case are his mother, Akhila, and her partner, Ashkar, who have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

The victim, Arshid, lived with his mother and Ashkar in a rented house in Karikkuzhy near Nedumangad. His biological father, S. Akhil, had died by suicide when Akhila was three months pregnant. After his death, Akhila began living with Ashkar. The child's paternal family had attempted to gain custody of him but failed to do so.

He was rushed to a hospital on Friday, May 29, 2026, after allegedly falling ill, but later died. Initially, Ashkar claimed that the child had choked on food, started vomiting, and later became uncomfortable while sleeping before dying. Ashkar took the unresponsive child to a nearby hospital and claimed that the boy had suddenly fallen ill. The child was later declared dead after being transferred to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.