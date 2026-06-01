Nedumangad Child Murder: 18-Month-Old Boy Suffered 51 Injuries Before Death; Mother and Partner Arrested

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In a shocking case from Kerala that has sparked public outrage, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Arshid, died on Friday, May 29, 2026. The case is from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, and the child had suffered around 51 injuries before his death. The accused in the case are his mother, Akhila, and her partner, Ashkar, who have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
The victim, Arshid, lived with his mother and Ashkar in a rented house in Karikkuzhy near Nedumangad. His biological father, S. Akhil, had died by suicide when Akhila was three months pregnant. After his death, Akhila began living with Ashkar. The child's paternal family had attempted to gain custody of him but failed to do so.
He was rushed to a hospital on Friday, May 29, 2026, after allegedly falling ill, but later died. Initially, Ashkar claimed that the child had choked on food, started vomiting, and later became uncomfortable while sleeping before dying. Ashkar took the unresponsive child to a nearby hospital and claimed that the boy had suddenly fallen ill. The child was later declared dead after being transferred to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to the post-mortem findings, the reality was completely different. The toddler had around 51 injuries across his body, including injuries on his genitals and the soles of his feet. Doctors also found evidence of severe internal bleeding, which authorities believe caused the child's death. Furthermore, the autopsy revealed both fresh injuries and partially healed wounds, indicating that the child had allegedly been subjected to repeated abuse over a prolonged period.
Several burn marks were also found on the child's body, particularly on his feet. Authorities further stated that fractures in both of the child's arms, which the couple had previously claimed were caused by a fall, were actually the result of severe physical assault. The case was subsequently confirmed and registered as a murder.
When the incident occurred, Akhila, the mother of the child, was reportedly not in Kerala but in Tamil Nadu attending a dance programme, while Ashkar was alone with the child.
While collecting evidence, investigators uncovered signs of evidence tampering at the crime scene. Police said there were indications that parts of the house had been washed to remove possible bloodstains.
They also stated that the burnt remains of the child's clothes and documents were allegedly discovered in the backyard. Officers further found discarded plaster casts that may have been used for the child's fractured arms. Authorities are now investigating whether there was a deliberate attempt to conceal evidence after the child's death.
Family members claimed that they had long suspected the child was being abused. According to relatives, the toddler had previously suffered fractures in both arms. Although Akhila and Ashkar claimed the injuries were caused by a fall while the child was playing, the explanation raised suspicions among family members.
Neighbours also said that the family had lived in the area for around six months and often kept to themselves. Several residents reported frequently hearing the child crying from inside the house.
Public anger intensified after details of the post-mortem became known. On Sunday, police brought Ashkar to the rented house in Karikkuzhy for evidence collection. A large crowd gathered outside and attempted to attack him despite a heavy police presence. Officers struggled to escort the accused through the crowd as residents shouted slogans and demanded justice. Some people allegedly damaged Ashkar's vehicle during the protests.
People on social media also expressed outrage over the case, with many demanding justice for the child. One user wrote, "The monstrous couple should have given away the beautiful child in adoption to some childless couple and made so many lives happy if the child was such a burden on them," while also urging the Kerala Police to show no mercy.
Another user wrote, "It's really painful to imagine the situation of the poor kid getting tortured to this level and having to rely on the same mother for his safety."
[VP]
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