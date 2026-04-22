“Get Out of Here”: Local Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan at a BJP Rally for Causing Heavy Traffic; Internet Applauds Her Courage

Key Points:
A local Mumbai woman confronted Girish Mahajan, the Water Resources Minister, for causing heavy traffic due to the protest.
The video instantly went viral on social media, with several netizens calling her reaction fair and brave.
The commuter shouted at the protesters for blocking the roads for hours during their protest and asked them to get out of there.
A BJP-led political rally in Mumbai, demonstrating against the recent rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill at the Centre, turned into a public nuisance, causing heavy traffic after one commuter confronted Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister.
The incident occurred on April 21, 2026, and immediately went viral on social media, with many users applauding the woman who asked the protesters to shift the gathering somewhere else.
The protest was organised in the Worli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the Mahayuti alliance against the opposition. It was scheduled for 5 PM, and a large number of people gathered to raise slogans against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
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However, the protest started late, resulting in heavy traffic in the area and causing public inconvenience. An angry local woman confronted Mahajan, who was present at the event along with the media, and demanded that the rally be moved elsewhere and the crowd be dispersed.
The video instantly went viral on social media. Some praised the woman for raising her voice instead of staying quiet, while others called her “rude,” stating that it was an attempt to garner media clout. The protest began at Worli’s Jambhodi Maidan, a populated neighbourhood typically home to several residential areas.
The area is usually prone to traffic, and the protest reportedly made it worse. According to NDTV, the woman was stranded in traffic for hours and left her vehicle to address the leader. She shouted at the demonstrators, saying, “Get out of here!”
She shared her grievance about how hundreds of people had been waiting in traffic for hours and pointed out that there was an empty ground nearby. The woman engaged in a heated argument with Mahajan, who was attempting to calm her down. “Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting,” said the local commuter.
Seeing the tense situation, a police officer attempted to intervene, but she asked him not to talk to her and shouted angrily, “Shut up!” The police personnel urged the woman not to shout and took her aside to hear her concerns. Several onlookers and members of the media recorded the moment and posted it on social media.
The video further drew widespread criticism of the BJP for causing public inconvenience for political gain. Several netizens referred to the local woman as brave.
One user wrote on X, “This woman spoke for a million Indians who get stuck and time is wasted in such unproductive hours. These politicians and babus need to be reminded / they are public servants NOT Mughal or British rulers !” While another user criticised the woman for her selective outrage, writing, “This woman knows if she screams at Hindu men, they may not like it but they will not disrespect her. I want to see her try this on a Muslim mob in nalasopara.”
Netizens called out the user and asked them to refrain from adding any religious narrative to the issue. One user replied, saying, “Your message here shares the tone on Decisive narratives. Stop amalgamation of religion with politics. The lady here is saying there is a place for everything why block the roads.” “Roads aren’t your stage, go to a maidan! Enough of this mainland chaos treating public like slaves,” wrote another X user.
[VS]
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