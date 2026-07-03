"To Shobhaa De and Chetan Bhagat": YouTuber Amit Kilhor Reacts After Video of Siya Goyal Showing the Middle Finger to the Media Goes Viral

A NEW CONTROVERSY has erupted in the Ketan Agarwal murder case after a video of Siya Goyal allegedly showing an obscene gesture to the media went viral. As the investigation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal is still ongoing, police are currently investigating whether Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed the victim off Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra on June 18, 2026.

While the case has garnered nationwide attention, on July 3, 2026, the Pune Rural Police were escorting Goyal from her residence as part of the investigation. At the time, several media personnel were present outside her residence, and she allegedly showed her middle finger to the media. The incident quickly became the next major headline in the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, with many social media users criticizing Goyal's actions.

Internet Slams Siya Goyal for her obscene gesture to Media



Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber Amit Kilhor took a dig at the 20-year-old co-accused, Siya Goyal, by sharing a photograph of her flipping off the media with the caption: "To Shobhaa De and Chetan Bhagat." Earlier, Indian author Chetan Bhagat and columnist Shobhaa De were called out by netizens for allegedly attempting to justify Goyal's actions by attributing them to parental pressure and a lack of freedom. Men's rights activist Deepika Bhardwaj had even slammed Shobhaa De's opinion piece, published in ThePrint, in which the latter allegedly mocked the murder of Ketan Agarwal by calling Chetan Chaudhary "better looking" and "hatta katta."

See Also: Did Siya Goyal Kill Ketan Agarwal Because He Wore a Wig Patch?

The internet is divided, with several users defending Goyal, while others are calling her actions "extreme." Siya Goyal was engaged to Ketan Agarwal in February 2026 and was planning to get married in November 2026. On June 18, 2026, Agarwal fell to his death from Lohagad Fort, which is now being referred to as "Siya Point," where people are visiting and posting selfies.

One user sarcastically wrote, "She has complete trust in the Indian legal system," while another X user wrote, "Wish she'd have shown the same to her parents when they were fixing her marriage." Another X user wrote, "Bas itna confidence chahiye (I just need this much confidence)."

Siya Goyal Gives consent for a Lie detector test

India TV reported that the investigation has revealed that Goyal and Chaudhary had allegedly practised how to push Ketan Agarwal off the fort near a club in Lulla Nagar, Pune. On July 2, 2026, a Pune Rural Police official said, "Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal." In a recent development in the case, Siya Goyal has reportedly given her consent to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

A polygraph test is also known as a lie detector test, in which a person's answers are assessed as true or false based on their blood pressure, sweating, respiration, and pulse rate. The police aim to determine who pushed Ketan Agarwal off the fort on June 18, 2026. According to reports, there were no eyewitnesses present at the spot at the time of Agarwal's fall.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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