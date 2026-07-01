Siya-Ketan Murder Case Puts Attention on Majestic Lohagad Fort. Here is the History

A HILL FORT NEAR PUNE that survived Nizams, Mughals, and the British is now at the center of a murder investigation.

For centuries, Lohagad Fort has brought trekkers, historians, and monsoon-season day-trippers to the Sahyadri hills near Lonavala. This June, it became the site of something the fort's long history had never recorded: a homicide investigation involving an engaged couple and the woman's alleged lover.

A Fort That Remains As A Symbol of War

Lohagad, literally "Iron Fort", sits roughly 52 km northwest of Pune, connected by a narrow ridge to its twin, Visapur Fort. The fort's altitude measures about 1,033 metres, it is one of the oldest and regarded as a fort where the most battles have occurred in the Deccan.