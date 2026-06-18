India’s Digital Fraud Rate Still Nearly Double Global Average Despite Decline: TransUnion Report

India's suspected digital fraud rate fell to 7.1% in 2025 but remained nearly twice the global average of 3.8%, making the country one of the most vulnerable markets for online fraud.
Fraudsters are increasingly targeting existing accounts using stolen credentials, with account logins recording the highest fraud risk (3.9%), while phishing remains the most common scam method.
The logistics (16.3%), telecommunications (14.7%), and insurance (11.5%) sectors recorded the highest levels of suspected fraud due to their reliance on real-time interactions and high transaction volumes.
ON TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026, TransUnion published its H1 2026: Top Fraud Trends report, highlighting the evolution of digital fraud in India. According to the report, India's digital payment ecosystem is growing rapidly, but so are the risks associated with online fraud. As per the report, the suspected digital fraud rate in India fell to 7.1% in 2025, but this cannot be considered a strong performance because, despite the decline, the figure remains almost double the global average of 3.8%.
The report highlights that India's rapid digital expansion has created more opportunities for cybercriminals, making the country one of the most vulnerable markets for online fraud. According to the report, 59% of Indian consumers reported being targeted by digital fraud attempts between August and December 2025. Unlike global trends, where account creation is considered the riskiest stage, fraud in India is increasingly concentrated around existing accounts.
As per the report, phishing remains the most commonly reported fraud scheme. Phishing is a cyberattack in which hackers or fraudsters trick people into revealing personal information such as passwords, credit card details, or other sensitive data. They often impersonate trusted entities such as banks, government agencies, organizations, or individuals to deceive victims.
The highest fraud risk in India was recorded during account logins. According to the report, 3.9% of login attempts were suspected to be fraudulent. This was followed by account creation at 3.1%, while financial transactions recorded a lower fraud rate of 1.2%. The findings suggest that fraudsters are increasingly relying on stolen credentials and compromised accounts rather than creating fake identities.
Fraud exposure also varies sharply across sectors. According to the report, the logistics industry emerged as the most vulnerable, with 16.3% of digital transactions suspected to be fraudulent. This was followed by the telecommunications sector with a fraud rate of 14.7%, while the insurance sector recorded a rate of 11.5%.
TransUnion report says that these sectors are especially exposed because they depend heavily on fast-paced digital interactions, extensive networks, and a large volume of transactions which creates gaps that fraudsters can take advantage of. The broader trend points toward identity-driven fraud, where criminals increasingly target legitimate customer accounts.
What is TransUnion?
TransUnion is a global information and insights company and one of the world's leading consumer credit reporting agencies.
What kind of scams are rising in India?
According to TransUnion, phishing is the most commonly reported and fastest-growing type of digital fraud in India.
What is the fraud rate in India?
According to TransUnion's H1 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report, India's suspected digital fraud rate stood at 7.1% in 2025, nearly double the global average of 3.8%.
[Edited by Harsh Pandey]
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