India’s Digital Fraud Rate Still Nearly Double Global Average Despite Decline: TransUnion Report

The report highlights that India's rapid digital expansion has created more opportunities for cybercriminals, making the country one of the most vulnerable markets for online fraud. According to the report, 59% of Indian consumers reported being targeted by digital fraud attempts between August and December 2025. Unlike global trends, where account creation is considered the riskiest stage, fraud in India is increasingly concentrated around existing accounts.

As per the report, phishing remains the most commonly reported fraud scheme. Phishing is a cyberattack in which hackers or fraudsters trick people into revealing personal information such as passwords, credit card details, or other sensitive data. They often impersonate trusted entities such as banks, government agencies, organizations, or individuals to deceive victims.

Highest Risk of Frauds in India

The highest fraud risk in India was recorded during account logins. According to the report, 3.9% of login attempts were suspected to be fraudulent. This was followed by account creation at 3.1%, while financial transactions recorded a lower fraud rate of 1.2%. The findings suggest that fraudsters are increasingly relying on stolen credentials and compromised accounts rather than creating fake identities.