“Let Me Die in Peace”: 636-Page CBI Chargesheet Reveals Shocking Details of Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments

The investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma was initially conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Police, which was later handed over to the CBI. The case involves allegations against the accused, including harassment for dowry and abetment of suicide. When the FIR was registered against Samarth Singh in May 2026, he was initially absconding and was later arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was subsequently sent to police remand.

Twisha Sharma, a former model-actor, and Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, met via a dating app before marrying each other in December 2025. After Twisha's death, her family alleged that she had been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. According to an NDTV report, her WhatsApp chats with her mother showed Twisha pleading to take her away from there. She described her life as “hell” and claimed that Samarth Singh even questioned the paternity of their unborn child, asking her, “Yeh bachcha kiska hai?” (Whose child is this?)

The post-mortem report played a significant role in the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma. The report presented before the Madhya Pradesh High Court indicated that Twisha Sharma had multiple physical injuries on her body, including injuries caused by hanging, as quoted by NDTV. A second post-mortem was conducted following a request by Sharma’s family, who had previously accused her in-laws and husband of being responsible for her death.

What Happened During Twisha Sharma’s Final Hours

The CBI chargesheet has revealed some shocking details about Twisha Sharma’s final minutes before her death. According to NDTV, her final message was sent to her sister-in-law and read, “Ask him to collect leftover of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.”

See Also: Samarth Singh Getting VIP Treatment in Court? New Claims by Twisha's Family

The chargesheet revealed that Twisha had contacted her father on the day she died, telling him that her husband, Samarth Singh, had started becoming “violent” towards her. She shared her fears with her parents. On May 12, 2026, CCTV footage reportedly showed Twisha going towards the terrace of her Bhopal home just four minutes after texting her sister in law. The footage further showed that, after some time, her mother-in-law and husband were seen going to the terrace. They brought Twisha down and took her to AIIMS, where she was declared dead.

The chargesheet includes WhatsApp texts, statements from family members, and other allegations. As per the chargesheet, Twisha had reportedly booked a train ticket to leave Bhopal and return to her family. She had allegedly faced mental harassment from her husband, who had subjected her to sexually derogatory language and questioned her character.

She had told him about her previous relationships before their marriage on December 9, 2025. On April 16, 2026, she found out that she was pregnant but was reportedly doubtful about the pregnancy due to Samarth’s aggressive behaviour towards her. She later had an abortion, which was not opposed by her in-laws.