“Let Me Die in Peace”: 636-Page CBI Chargesheet Reveals Shocking Details of Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
IN A RECENT DEVELOPMENT in the death of Twisha Sharma case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former district judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh. She was found dead at her matrimonial residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12, 2026. The case turned heads after allegations emerged that Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune, had been subjected to harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.
The Twisha Sharma case instantly gained widespread mainstream attention after her relatives came forward alleging that she had faced mental and physical harassment in her marriage. At the time of her death, Twisha was 33 years old and had died just five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh.
See Also: “Mera Jeevan Narak Ho Gaya”: Noida Woman Twisha Sharma Found Dead in Bhopal; Family Alleges Harassment by Husband and In-Laws
As per reports, the CBI has filed a 636-page chargesheet naming Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh as the key accused in the case. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5). The accused have also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma was initially conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Police, which was later handed over to the CBI. The case involves allegations against the accused, including harassment for dowry and abetment of suicide. When the FIR was registered against Samarth Singh in May 2026, he was initially absconding and was later arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was subsequently sent to police remand.
Twisha Sharma, a former model-actor, and Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, met via a dating app before marrying each other in December 2025. After Twisha's death, her family alleged that she had been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. According to an NDTV report, her WhatsApp chats with her mother showed Twisha pleading to take her away from there. She described her life as “hell” and claimed that Samarth Singh even questioned the paternity of their unborn child, asking her, “Yeh bachcha kiska hai?” (Whose child is this?)
The post-mortem report played a significant role in the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma. The report presented before the Madhya Pradesh High Court indicated that Twisha Sharma had multiple physical injuries on her body, including injuries caused by hanging, as quoted by NDTV. A second post-mortem was conducted following a request by Sharma’s family, who had previously accused her in-laws and husband of being responsible for her death.
The CBI chargesheet has revealed some shocking details about Twisha Sharma’s final minutes before her death. According to NDTV, her final message was sent to her sister-in-law and read, “Ask him to collect leftover of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.”
See Also: Samarth Singh Getting VIP Treatment in Court? New Claims by Twisha's Family
The chargesheet revealed that Twisha had contacted her father on the day she died, telling him that her husband, Samarth Singh, had started becoming “violent” towards her. She shared her fears with her parents. On May 12, 2026, CCTV footage reportedly showed Twisha going towards the terrace of her Bhopal home just four minutes after texting her sister in law. The footage further showed that, after some time, her mother-in-law and husband were seen going to the terrace. They brought Twisha down and took her to AIIMS, where she was declared dead.
The chargesheet includes WhatsApp texts, statements from family members, and other allegations. As per the chargesheet, Twisha had reportedly booked a train ticket to leave Bhopal and return to her family. She had allegedly faced mental harassment from her husband, who had subjected her to sexually derogatory language and questioned her character.
She had told him about her previous relationships before their marriage on December 9, 2025. On April 16, 2026, she found out that she was pregnant but was reportedly doubtful about the pregnancy due to Samarth’s aggressive behaviour towards her. She later had an abortion, which was not opposed by her in-laws.
The chargesheet further claimed that Twisha had told her sister-in-law that she had been called a “murderer” three times by her mother in law Giribala Singh.
The CBI chargesheet further revealed that Twisha had invested Rs 20 lakh in shares but was allegedly forced to transfer the amount to a joint account held by her and Samarth. As per reports, Samarth allegedly pressured Twisha to transfer the amount, which belonged to her father, for another investment that he wanted to make. Twisha shared her predicament with her sister-in-law.
The second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma, ordered by the court, concluded that her death was a “clear case of suicide.” Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, submitted the report to the CBI following an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. “It is a clear case of suicide and there are no injuries of medico-legal importance suggestive of any physical assault, resistance or struggle on the body of the deceased, Twisha, prior to death,” said Dr Gupta.
A five-member team reviewed Twisha Sharma’s death to determine whether any malpractice was involved. As per the report, the CBI is currently investigating the dowry narrative in connection with her death.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: