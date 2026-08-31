16-Year-Old Gang-Raped by Driver and Conductor in Delhi Sleeper Bus, Both Arrested; Further Investigation Underway

Class 11 Student from Uttar Pradesh Gang raped

The girl, who is 16 years old, hails from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Police explained the sequence of events that allegedly led to the crime on August 4, 2026. The girl had a disagreement with her family that day and left her house without informing her parents to go to Noida and meet her cousin there. While she was travelling, heavy rain and darkness confused her, and she got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

After that, the girl did not know what to do and was looking for a vehicle. It was then that she signalled an empty sleeper bus for a ride. The girl sought help from the riders amid the heavy rain and darkness at Pari Chawk. The sleeper bus stopped, and the driver and conductor allegedly allowed her to board the bus, claiming that they were also going to Noida Sector 63.

After the girl boarded the bus the situation allegedly took a dangerous turn. The bus conductor allegedly began making obscene gestures to her, making her uncomfortable. Subsequently, the driver and conductor allegedly raped her. When she tried to resist, they threatened to kill her. The bus then travelled 47 kilometres before leaving the victim on the Ring Road near the Kashmiri Gate terminal late at night. The accused then allegedly fled the scene.