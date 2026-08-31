16-Year-Old Gang-Raped by Driver and Conductor in Delhi Sleeper Bus, Both Arrested; Further Investigation Underway

ON MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2026, an incident involving a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly gang-raped, has been brought to light. Police said that the incident took place on August 4, 2026, in a sleeper bus near Kashmiri Gate. The driver and conductor of the bus allegedly committed the crime while the bus was travelling for 47 kilometres before leaving the girl near a terminal.
The accused have been identified as Kuldeep, the driver, and Sandeep, the conductor. Police have arrested both accused in connection with the case and sent the vehicle for forensic examination. The incident unfolded after the girl left her home to meet her cousin in Noida.
The girl, who is 16 years old, hails from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Police explained the sequence of events that allegedly led to the crime on August 4, 2026. The girl had a disagreement with her family that day and left her house without informing her parents to go to Noida and meet her cousin there. While she was travelling, heavy rain and darkness confused her, and she got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.
After that, the girl did not know what to do and was looking for a vehicle. It was then that she signalled an empty sleeper bus for a ride. The girl sought help from the riders amid the heavy rain and darkness at Pari Chawk. The sleeper bus stopped, and the driver and conductor allegedly allowed her to board the bus, claiming that they were also going to Noida Sector 63.
After the girl boarded the bus the situation allegedly took a dangerous turn. The bus conductor allegedly began making obscene gestures to her, making her uncomfortable. Subsequently, the driver and conductor allegedly raped her. When she tried to resist, they threatened to kill her. The bus then travelled 47 kilometres before leaving the victim on the Ring Road near the Kashmiri Gate terminal late at night. The accused then allegedly fled the scene.
The girl was terrified after the incident and approached the Kashmiri Gate Police Station and reported the entire incident to the police. Subsequently, police arrested both accused from a bus parking area in Timarpur and seized the vehicle. The vehicle is undergoing forensic examination, while further investigation into the case is ongoing.
According to NDTV, the bus had developed a mechanical problem and was taken to a repair shop in Surajpur. After the repairs were completed, the bus was returning from the area when the driver and conductor allegedly saw the girl. The bus was a sleeper vehicle and had curtains, which police suspect may have helped conceal the alleged crime, as passersby were unable to see what was happening inside the bus.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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