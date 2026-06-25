Bihar Horror: Married Woman Gang-Raped by Five Men, Doctors Recover Bullet, Stone, and Wood From Private Parts

THIRTEEN YEARS HAVE PASSED since the horrific Nirbhaya rape case, which involved the brutal gang-rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi’s Saket region. Even after all these years, the horrors women face have yet to cease, as a new incident has emerged which seems eerily reminiscent to the decade-old case. In Bihar’s Begusarai region, on June 11, 2026, a 28-year-old married woman was gang-raped by five men inside her own house. The perpetrators also inserted a bullet shell, wood pieces, and stone inside her private parts, which were found during medical examinations.

Gang-Rape Took Place Near Victim’s Home

As per the victim’s complaint, the incident happened late evening on June 11, 2026. When she went out of her house to use the toilet, the five men allegedly ambushed her, overpowered her, and dragged her away to a secluded area. The victim also said that the men tied her hands and legs, and took turns raping her. She also says that she suffered other injuries on various parts of her body because of the perpetrators, who used a sharp object to inflict the injuries before abandoning her.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after her husband found her in an unconscious condition. An FIR was registered at the Chakiya Police station in this regard. Police recorded the survivor’s statement before her medical examination, which confirmed the rape. The victim was discharged from the hospital the following day on June 12, 2026.

However, she still witnessed discomfort and continued to experience severe pain in her abdomen after returning home. On June 17, 2026, she was admitted to a district hospital for treatment, wherein an ultrasound detected the presence of foreign objects inside her private parts. Doctors subsequently recovered a cartridge-like object, a stone, and a piece of wood during treatment.

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The victim’s family has named three out of five accused as Ram Babu Nishad, Suraj Kumar, and Nitish Kumar, while the two other perpetrators are yet to be identified. Her husband alleged that the accused are known criminals in their area and have engaged in petty crimes and thievery previously.

Husband Alleges Accused Had Earlier Targeted His Wife

This wasn't the first time some of the accused had tried to target his wife, the victim’s husband stated. Earlier this year, in March, several men had entered their home and attempted to sexually assault his wife. When the attempt failed, they allegedly assaulted family members and stole valuables from the house. A police case was also registered in connection with this incident.

The husband further alleged that the accused were granted bail, after which they returned to rape his wife and succeeded this time.

See also: Mumbai POCSO Court Grants 4-Day Bail to 18-Year-Old Rape Accused to Appear for NEET-UG Re-Test

Survivor Claims Police and Medical Negligence

Speaking to BBC Hindi about her ordeal, the victim alleged inaction from police authorities. When her husband took her unconscious form to the police station after the crime to file a complaint, officers dismissed them and told her husband to take her to a hospital. She also says that she faced difficulty seeking medical attention after the rape, recalling how a local clinic turned her away for treatment saying they didn’t handle emergencies and that no doctor was on duty.

This case has evoked horrific memories of the 2013 Nirbhaya case, where a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men inside a moving bus, and afterwards had an iron rod inserted inside her private parts by the perpetrators. The rape and the subsequent death of the woman sparked massive outrage and protests within the nation. The incident prompted much-needed reinforcement of stricter anti-rape laws, including the death penalty for severe cases.

In spite of the reinforced laws, sexual violence against women still remains a painful reality in India, with more 30,000 reported cases of rape per year.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)