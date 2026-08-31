Delhi Playschool Horror: Three-Year-Old Allegedly Tied to Chair and Beaten at Private Playschool

IN A SHOCKING CASE that has emerged from New Delhi, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly physically assaulted in Maujpur. As per reports, the incident took place at a private playschool, where the child was allegedly tied to a chair and kicked. The police have arrested a 35-year-old attendant at the playschool who was purportedly involved in the crime, based on CCTV footage.

As per a report by the Times of India, Navneet Choudhary, the victim’s father, claimed that their child had been troubled for some time before falling ill on August 18, 2026. CCTV footage from the playschool showed the child being tied to a chair for hours and allegedly being subjected to physical harassment. The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Child Returned Home From Playschool With Vomiting, Dizziness and Swollen Eyes

On August 18, 2026, the child returned home after attending playschool and showed signs of discomfort, as per media reports. The TOI stated that he started vomiting and experienced dizziness on the same day, which alerted his parents. He was immediately taken to a paediatrician, who informed the parents that the child had swollen eyes. Later, an ENT specialist revealed that the child had allegedly suffered ruptured eardrums in both ears, which had caused the swelling.

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The CCTV footage, accessed by Choudhary, showed that the child was tied to a chair before being physically assaulted. The victim was held to the chair for hours, during which he was kicked, beaten, and had his ears pulled. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the victim’s father shared the condition of the young boy, who has been “crying non-stop” and is “anxious.” He said, “He cries every morning when he wakes up. He thinks we will send him to school, and he can't stop crying. He is in a very bad condition.”

He further added that he is not aware of how long it will take for his son to “come out of his trauma.” The victim’s father has further held the management, owners, and principal of the playschool accountable. The Delhi Police registered the case on August 28, 2026, and named four accused in the Delhi playschool horror: the school’s principal, Neelam; director, Sunita Bansal; and teachers, Simran and Pooja.

Father Reveals Horrific Details of Delhi Playschool



According to an NDTV report, the victim’s father shared details of the horror captured on CCTV footage. He stated that the young boy was tied to a chair from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and whenever he tried to move from his chair, the caretaker would hit him.

He also shared that when the victim was alone in the room, he attempted to free himself but was brutally beaten by the caretaker. His father said that the trauma has had a drastic aftereffect on his three-and-a-half-year-old child, to the extent that he is now afraid of his parents as well.

“He is so terrified that even when we ask him to recite ‘123’ or ‘ABCD’ and if he happens to forget a little he immediately holds out his hands and touches his ears, anticipating a beating,” said the father. More details in the case are awaited as the investigation is still ongoing.





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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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