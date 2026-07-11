Man Kills Six People including 17-Year-Old POCSO Victim, Two Toddlers in Hyderabad

IN A SHOCKING CASE of six people's murder in Hyderabad, Telangana has sent a shockwave across the country. In a terrific crime in Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, a 35-year-old man Raj Kumar killed a 17-year-old POCSO case victim, her mother, grandmother before killing his own wife, and two sons on July 10, 2026.

The accused, Raj Kumar attacked his 30-year-old wife, Parvathi Saritha, and two sons, Parikshit (3) and Daivikshit (2) at their residence in Shabad, Telangana around midnight. The police officials said that the killings were linked to a POCSO case that was registered against the suspect in May 2026.

Raj Kumar is a resident of Daivalaguda village in Shabad mandal. In May 2026, he had been arrested after a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that he had been harassing her for some time. Based on the girl's complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 16, 2026. The accused was later released on bail. According to the reports, he returned home about a week to ten days before the shocking trail of murders.

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How does the Hyderabad Murder crime unfold?

According to police, he travelled about six kilometers to a nearby village, where he is suspected of sexually assaulting and murdering the 17-year-old girl, who had filed complaint against him for stalking her. He also killed POSCO Victim’s mother Chityala Lakshmi (45), and grandmother, Chityala Rukkamma (65). "Surprisingly, he did not harm the girl's 20-year-old mentally challenged sister,” a Shabad police official said.

In another incident, the accused then murdered his wife, Parvathi Saritha (30), and their two children, Parikshit (3) and Daivikshit (2) by slitting their throats, at their residence. The aim behind killing his own family members is unknown. Raj Kumar called up his parents after committing the crime and admitted that he had killed six people before stating that he wanted to end his own life. His parents immediately alerted the police but by the time police reached the crime scenes, he had fled. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination.

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Hyderabad Murder Case: What has the Police found so far?

Tarun Joshi, Future City Commissioner of Police said that "Primary investigation indicates that the accused committed the murders at two different locations during the night of July 10, 2026. After the killings, he called his father and disclosed the crime.” "The accused is currently on the run. The special police teams have been formed to catch him, and we have developed leads too. He will be apprehended soon," he further said.

The family members of the accused said there were no major disputes before the incident, and Parvathi spoke normally with relatives the previous evening. The forensic teams have already examined the crime scenes and investigation is underway.

According to the family, Rajkumar and Parvathi had a love marriage in 2018. The couple initially lived outside the village before settling in Shabad and Devalaguda.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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