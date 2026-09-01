Man Allegedly Kidnaps, Rapes, and Murders Six-Year-Old Girl in Greater Noida; Killed During Police Encounter

A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL was allegedly kidnapped and then murdered in Delhi-NCR’s Greater Noida region. The incident happened on Friday, August 28, 2026, after the girl’s family reported her to be missing. Police officials, upon analyzing CCTV footage and pursuing other leads, arrested a suspect and recovered the girl’s body stuffed inside a sack the next day. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Balraj, was subsequently killed in a police encounter.

Police officials suspect the girl may been raped before being killed. Further details about this case remain awaited as police investigation is underway and medical professionals are preparing a post-mortem report.

The accused in this case, identified as 32-year-old Balraj, was caught on CCTV footage luring the girl into coming with him by offering her chocolates, and was later spotted carrying the sack containing her body. He was taken into police custody, and was later killed in an encounter while the police were attempting to recover the murder weapon and recreate the sequence of the crime.

See also: RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: Calcutta HC Directs CBI to Seal all Hospital Areas that May be Linked to Crime

How CCTV Footage Led to the Accused’s Arrest

The girl’s family registered a missing person complaint on August 28, 2026, at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police station after being unable to find her for several hours. Police launched a search operation and started looking at CCTV footage of the area to gain clues about her whereabouts. Analyzing the footage and other evidence led officials to suspect Balraj—a resident of Tilpata village in Surajpur currently living in Haldoni village—who was later taken into custody.

Balraj was caught luring the girl and later was spotted carrying the sack containing the girl’s body on CCTV. During questioning, he confessed to kidnapping and murdering the child, following which police officials recovered the girl’s body. He also revealed that he had concealed the murder weapon in a green belt near the D-Park police outpost.

See also: Murders, Abductions, Offences Against Women, Children and the Elderly—Delhi Tops NCRB Crime Charts Across Categories in 2024

During a police visit to the site to recover the alleged weapon and recreate the sequence of the crime, Balraj reportedly shoved the officers before firing at them with a pistol he had allegedly hidden at the location. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that one police officer sustained injuries in the gunfire, while the accused was wounded when the police returned fire in self-defence. The accused and the injured constable were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. While doctors later pronounced Balraj dead, the police officer continued to receive medical care.

Police officials said the girl’s body was found near a pond in the village in the early hours of Saturday, August 28, 2026. The discovery led local residents to assemble on the main road and raise slogans.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)