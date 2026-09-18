Body Eaten by Dogs, Gender Couldn’t Be Ascertained: Four Arrested, Including Three Minors, in Horrific Gangrape Murder of 17-Year-Old in Delhi

A HORRIFIC CASE has shook the national capital once again after a decomposed body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from an open field near Swaroop Nagar area in Northwest Delhi. On Thursday, September 17, 2026, the police investigation led to the arrest of four accused—19-year-old Shivam Ganesh and three minors—who allegedly dumped the victim’s body after stabbing her eight times.

The body, recovered by Police on Sunday, September 13, was found with her parts eaten by stray dogs and one of her hands separated. According to police, the body was decomposed to an extent that its gender wasn’t immediately ascertainable.

Four Accused Arrested After Examining 50 CCTV Cameras

Shortly after the body was recovered, an investigating team led by additional DCP (Outer North) Lokeshwaran R and assistant commissioner of police Ravinder Ahlawat was set up. They found that one of the locals had spotted the victim on Saturday or Sunday night. However, there was no eyewitness account of the crime, leading the police to examine CCTV footage from 50 cameras. The tempo was seen moving near the field around the time the crime happened.

The movement was traced through multiple CCTV cameras in a night-long search operation conducted on the intervening night of September 15 and 16, 2026. An officer, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said, “The footage also revealed the presence of four young boys inside the tempo. The boys were soon identified but had fled from their home.”