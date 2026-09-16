Dalit Couple Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in UP’s Bijnor; Police Notice Man in Wife’s Clothes Hanging by Clutch Wire

A SHOCKING CASE involving a married couple has emerged from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. As per various media reports, a Dalit couple went missing on September 14, 2026, following which tension erupted. The couple, identified as Chhota Singh and Sushma, were found dead on September 15, 2026, after their son filed a missing complaint. Their bodies were recovered under mysterious circumstances near Jalalpur Qazi village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple’s deaths have raised several questions about the potential motive. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bijnor, K.K. Bishnoi, shared that the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was strangled to death, whereas the man died by hanging. As per reports, their bodies were recovered some distance apart from each other, with some questioning whether the crime scene was purposefully staged.

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What Happened to the Dalit Couple in Bijnor?

The couple, residents of Jalalpur, had gone to collect wood on the morning of September 14, 2026, but never returned. According to a report by news agency ANI, the village pradhan alerted the police about the couple following a search operation conducted to locate them.

Bijnor SP Bishnoi shared that the woman’s body was found first, roughly a kilometre away from her husband’s body. Bishnoi said that Sushma’s body was found along the banks of the Ganges River, while some 500–600 metres away, her husband’s body was found hanging by the riverbank.

The Hindustan Times reported that the woman’s body was tied to a tree with her dupatta (scarf) and was allegedly found in a semi-nude condition. The man’s body, which was discovered some distance away, was found hanging from the clutch wire of a motorcycle.

As per reports, the police noted that the man was wearing his wife’s salwar, raising further questions. After the incident was reported, the police immediately reached the scene, with Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishna Gopal also arriving at the spot. The relatives have alleged that the deaths of the couple were deliberate and involved a mastermind behind the crime.

As per media reports, injuries were found on Sushma’s neck. The police have said in their preliminary report that Chhotu allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself.

The motive behind the crime has not been established yet. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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