Great Games to Play When Using Crypto

By- Bunty choza

Introduction

If you're anything like me, the future of gaming is exciting. I've spent plenty of time over the past few years playing video games, and while I don't think they're going anywhere anytime soon, there's something new on the horizon that has my attention: online crypto games. Crypto games are exactly what they sound like: games played and gambled with cryptocurrency (or tokens) instead of chips or dollars. And as someone who loves playing poker and other gambling activities, it's about time we had some more crypto options to gamble online! In addition, you can safely check some guides - elaborating on some of the best crypto gambling sites out there at the moment.

SmartHoldem Poker

SmartHoldem Poker is a decentralized poker platform that uses the Ethereum blockchain. It is 100% decentralized, which means there is no central server or authority. This also means that SmartHoldem Poker is 100% transparent and provably fair, meaning all players can verify the fairness of the game.

SmartHoldem Poker has many benefits over traditional online casinos:

No deposits: You don’t need to deposit funds into your account in order to play any of their games. Instead, you directly use crypto tokens from your wallet (which we’ll get into more detail about soon).

No withdrawals: If you win crypto tokens from one game and want to use them for another game, then you won't have to wait for a withdrawal process—you can simply transfer them over after winning them!

Augur

A decentralized prediction market

A game of chance where you can win real money

Shares in a prediction are bought and sold, with the amount you own determining your potential payout if the prediction is correct.

EOS Knights

EOS Knights is a blockchain game that allows you to build your own castle, collect and trade EOS Knights characters, and battle other players in the arena. It's free to play, but you can also use real money to buy digital items.

The premise of the game is simple: you start off with a small plot of land on which you can place buildings for your castle. You'll need to hire workers in order to craft items or complete missions for rewards like rare resources or valuable gems. There are also many different types of buildings available—you just need to collect enough resources first!